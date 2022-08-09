Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

New revolution for meme coins in crypto: Mehracki tokens build on Solana network

Mehracki was born to change the mind of investors about meme coins.
Digital Journal

Published

Mehracki
Image courtesy Mehracki
Image courtesy Mehracki

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Mehracki

Since 2020, the tremendous rise of DOGECOIN (DOGE) has made many investors pay attention to Meme Coins. The Dizzy Growth of Memes coin made Memes Coin a regular category until now. According to On-chain Data, many Whales are holders of SHIBA INU (SHIB) and DOGECOIN (DOGE). However, not any memes coin brings profit to investors. Only a few investors succeed with memes coins, amidst a quantity of memes-coin more and more per day. That’s why Mehracki was born to change the mind of investors about meme coins.

The Mehracki token (MKI) – a revolution for memes coin built on Solana Network (SOL)

The Mehracki token is a meme token built on Solana Network (SOL). According to the whitepaper, the mission of Mehracki (MKI) is to bring happiness to people and change the opinion of investors about meme coins. Besides, Mehracki (MKI) also hopes to create a community that can create a culture and make people laugh every day. 

In essence, Mehracki (MKI) is built on Solana Network (SOL) – One of the best potential layer 1 at this time, which is as known as the cheapest blockchain, Solana Network (SOL) will help Mehracki (MKI) have a cheap transactions fee. Through Solana Network (SOL), the Mehracki token (MKI) promises to be a potential meme in the future.

Why can Mehracki token (MKI) be a potential meme coin like DOGECOIN (DOGE), SHIBA INU (SHIB)?

Image courtesy Mehracki

Almost all meme coins in the crypto market do not have technology features, so they only grow by trends. Apart from DOGECOIN and SHIBA INU, almost all other meme coins will die and be replaced or delisted. Thanks to Elon Musk, DOGECOIN and SHIBA INU got everyone’s attention. However, not all meme coins can succeed like DOGECOIN and SHIBA INU. They only can grow in the short term following the meme coins trending, and afterward, they disappear.

Unlike usual meme coins, the Mehracki token (MKI) brings a significant improvement. According to the whitepaper, besides a meme coin, the Mehracki token (MKI) also has functions such as staking, DAO, and NFT. Plus deflationary protocol, the Mehracki token (MKI) is entirely different from usual meme coins. So, the Mehracki token (MKI) will have a lot of opportunities to attract investors.

Compare Tokenomics of Mehracki (MKI) to DOGECOIN (DOGE) and BITCOIN (BTC)

According to the whitepaper, Mehracki (MKI) will have a total supply of 100 M Tokens. This total supply is more than Bitcoin (BTC) and not unlimited like DOGECOIN (DOGE). The projected distribution and allocation are as follows:

  • Liquidity and Presale: 36%
  • Ecosystem: 20%
  • Incentives (referrals and yield farming): 10%
  • Marketing, Promotion, Growth Hacks, and Branding: 10%
  • Development: 7%
  • Core Team: 15%
  • Treasury: 2%

And the start price of Mehracki is $0.000056, which means the total market cap of Mehracki at the start is 5600$. Compared to the total market cap of BITCOIN (BTC) and DOGECOIN (DOGE), BITCOIN (BTC) has a total market cap of roughly $630B, and DOGECOIN (DOGE) at this time is approximately $11,330B. The total full market cap of Mehracki seems very small, so Mehracki (MKI) perhaps has more strong growth, such as a rise tenfold or more.

How can I own a Mehracki token (MKI)?

Image courtesy Mehracki

Based on Token details of the Mehracki token (MKI), they will have a presale from 17th May to 3rd August 2022 on their website, and investors can join in here. Fill in your information and select purchase details. The project will launch on 4th August 2022 and will have a start price of $0.000056. The presale stages will have three stages like the image above. 

Conclusion

In short, the Mehracki token (MKI) is pretty innovative and has potential compared with other meme coins. If you are investors who like to invest in meme coins, the Mehracki token will be a good chance. However, this is not financial advice. 

For more information on Mehracki Token (MKI) you can read this article. 

Mehracki Token (MKI)

Presale: https://buy.mehracki.io/register 
Website: http://mehracki.io 
Telegram: https://t.me/Mehracki_Official 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MehrackiToken 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mehrackitoken_ 

In this article:Cryptocurrency, Meme Token, Sponsored Content
Digital Journal
Written By

Content written by Digital Journal sponsors.

You may also like:

Business

Markets struggle as strong US jobs boost Fed rate hike bets

All eyes are now on the release this week of US July inflation data, which is expected to show a slight slowdown from June.

8 hours ago
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing

Business

Issey Miyake: seamless innovator of avant-garde style

Fashion innovator Issey Miyake shook up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs.

16 hours ago

World

Trump says Florida home ‘raided’ by FBI

Former US president Donald Trump said Monday that his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida was being "raided" by FBI agents.

23 hours ago

Business

In New York, renters desperate as soaring rents exacerbate housing crisis

Renting in New York has long been a struggle, but recently costs have skyrocketed, jumping an average 20.4 percent in the second quarter.

20 hours ago