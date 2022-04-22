Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

New Pakistan government says willing to curb fuel subsidies

Published

Employees at a fuel station in Islamabad in February 2022 amid concern both about high prices and high subsidies
Employees at a fuel station in Islamabad in February 2022 amid concern both about high prices and high subsidies - Copyright AFP/File Giuseppe CACACE
Employees at a fuel station in Islamabad in February 2022 amid concern both about high prices and high subsidies - Copyright AFP/File Giuseppe CACACE

Pakistan’s new finance minister on Friday agreed with IMF recommendations to reduce fuel subsidies, pledging to pursue structural reforms to boost a crisis-wracked economy.

The International Monetary Fund in 2019 approved a $6 billion loan over three years for Pakistan but disbursement has been slowed down by concerns on the pace of reforms.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, who took office this month after a previous government lost a no-confidence vote, said he had “good discussions” with the IMF on a visit during the Washington-based lender’s annual spring meetings.

“They’ve talked about removing the subsidy on fuel. I agree with them,” Ismail, himself a former International Monetary Fund economist, said at the Atlantic Council.

“We can’t afford to do the subsidies that we’re doing. So we’re going to have to curtail this,” he said.

He said that former prime minister Imran Khan set a “trap” for his successors through heavy subsidies on fuel.

Ismail, however, said that some targeted subsidies should remain for Pakistan’s poorest amid sky-high global prices. 

Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to jumpstart a moribund economy, certain to be a major issue in elections due by late next year.

Pakistan has repeatedly sought international support and suffers from a chronically weak tax base.

Ismail said that Pakistan, the world’s fifth most populous nation, needed to move to a new economic model by removing obstacles and promoting exports to the world.

“We have such an elite-benefitting country that almost every subsidy that you can speak of actually goes to the richest people,” he said.

In this article:Economy, Electricity, Imf, Pakistan, Politics
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: New book reveals how spineless and pathetic GOP leaders really are

A new book reveals just how pathetic and spineless GOP leaders were in blaming Trump for the Capitol rioy.

24 hours ago
Relations between Nicaragua and Colombia have been strained for almost a century over disputed maritime borders Relations between Nicaragua and Colombia have been strained for almost a century over disputed maritime borders

World

UN top court raps Colombia over sea row with Nicaragua

Relations between Nicaragua and Colombia have been strained for almost a century over disputed maritime borders - Copyright AFP Paul FaithJan HENNOPThe United Nations’...

18 hours ago
Russia's national flag at the Russian embassy in Tokyo Russia's national flag at the Russian embassy in Tokyo

World

Japan says disputed islands ‘illegally occupied’ by Russia

Japan described four disputed islands as "illegally occupied" by Russia for the first time in nearly two decades.

15 hours ago
Dow ends at record as Evergrande worries recede Dow ends at record as Evergrande worries recede

Business

Asian markets tumble after Federal Reserve chief’s comments

Hong Kong and Tokyo both opened deep in the red even as inflation data from Japan was in line with market expectations.

17 hours ago