New Jersey personal injury lawyer Richard Reinartz committed to serving you

Typically, large insurance firms employ a team of skilled and experienced attorneys. However, injured parties seeking funds to help them overcome physical injuries, pain, and lost work time often lack the funds or influence to hire such professionals. New Jersey personal injury lawyer Richard Reinartz experienced this inequity firsthand and devoted his career to changing this shortfall.

Changing sides

For a decade, Reinartz suited up to defend insurance companies and their clients. During this time, he gained great respect for injured individuals and the struggles they experienced in their quest to recoup funds paramount to their physical and economic recoveries.

Reinartz knew such folks needed better, more well-versed legal minds working for them. Therefore, he switched to the plaintiffs’ side of the personal injury game and started the Reinartz Law Firm.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to clients

Reinartz understands your struggles. His calling to help those in need necessitated him giving up a lucrative job at a prominent defense firm. With a young family at the time of this decision, many questioned his motives. Reinartz’s desire to make a difference inspired him to build a personal injury firm from scratch. He did whatever was needed to earn a solid reputation, even finding success in legal disciplines outside his comfort zone.

Placing your trust in old-fashioned values

Reinartz works tirelessly for his clients. Since childhood, he understood the importance of hard work, gaining valuable experience at numerous jobs, and attaining an impressive work ethic.

Moreover, Reinartz possesses skills and knowledge that his competition might lack.

“Most plaintiffs lawyers don’t have the white-shoe defense firm background that I have,” he said. “I learned the craft from great lawyers and know what it’s like to litigate on the defense side.”

Reinartz applies this knowledge to many cases he is responsible for, often to his clients’ advantage.

A record of success

Reinartz’s legal acumen earned him notable recognition, particularly being named a Super Lawyer and attaining a high AV rating, and he values positive feedback from clients who have benefited from his work

“Being a personal injury lawyer is a truly unique position where I can change peoples’ lives in a very meaningful way,” Reinartz said. “This is especially gratifying in catastrophic injury cases where people are most vulnerable and in need.”

Never stop improving

Despite his success, Reinartz emphasizes being a lifelong learner who always believes he can improve and grow personally and professionally.

“I’m a person who is driven by challenge and the pursuit of knowledge, so a career as a trial attorney is a perfect fit,” he said.

Reinartz added that the law encompasses a large space and frequently changes. Therefore, the willingness to learn proves crucial to continued success.

The next chapter

Reinartz sees his firm expanding gradually, adding more attorneys and other key staff members as needed. However, no matter how large the firm becomes, its focus on you will always stay the same.

“Our primary goal is and always will be on great client service,” Reinartz said. “While growth is important, what is more important to us is that we add value to every case we handle.”