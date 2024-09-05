Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

New French nuclear reactor enters automatic shutdown

AFP

Published

Flamanville has been beset by problems
Flamanville has been beset by problems - Copyright AFP GREG BAKER
Flamanville has been beset by problems - Copyright AFP GREG BAKER

France’s newest nuclear reactor, plagued by massive delays and cost overruns, shut itself down automatically Wednesday just a day after starting up for the first time.

The European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) in Flamanville, Normandy is going through a “long and complex startup process requiring many trials and tests, and that can induce shutdowns like this,” a spokeswoman for state-owned energy giant EDF told AFP.

The shutdown “proves the safety system is working well,” she added, saying that staff were now “doing the necessary technical checks and analysis… then they will restart the reactor”.

EDF’s latest reactor, supposed to be the model for a new generation of power plants pushed by President Emmanuel Macron for the coming decades, has been completed 12 years late at a cost of 13.2 billion euros ($14.6 billion) — around four times the 3.3 billion initially budgeted.

Reactors of the same design have previously been completed in China and Finland.

“On the Finnish EPR, there were several setbacks, especially with some hydraulic pumps that were faulty and had to be replaced,” said Nicolas Goldberg, an energy expert at Colombus Consulting.

“This doesn’t call the startup into question. We’ll just have to be patient,” he added.

EDF had on Monday secured approval to begin the fission reaction from France’s ASN nuclear safety authority, having loaded uranium fuel into the reactor in May and carried out a battery of tests.

The Flamanville plant will gradually ramp up to 25 percent output before being connected to the grid “by the end of autumn”, the power company says — a further delay from its previous target of the end of summer.

At full power it will be France’s top-producing nuclear reactor at 1,600 megawatts, enough to supply around three million homes with electricity.

In this article:électricité, énergie, nucléaire
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Elon Musk bought Twitter, now known as X, nearly a year ago for $44 billion Elon Musk bought Twitter, now known as X, nearly a year ago for $44 billion

Business

Op-Ed: X the horror story – It was already bad; it’s now looking lethal

The Blue Bird of Meh-ishness may sing again. Let’s hope it’s not so off-key.

19 hours ago

Business

Businesses lag behind employee use of AI, McKinsey study finds

Individual employees increasingly use AI — here’s how businesses can capture value in that adoption

13 hours ago
This handout image courtesy of Maxar Technologies taken on June 7, 2024 shows the Boeing Starliner spacecraft docked with the International Space Station's (ISS) forward port on the station's Harmony module This handout image courtesy of Maxar Technologies taken on June 7, 2024 shows the Boeing Starliner spacecraft docked with the International Space Station's (ISS) forward port on the station's Harmony module

Tech & Science

NASA admits tension with Boeing over space rescue plan

NASA admitted there was "tension" during meetings with Boeing executives about how to bring home two astronauts stranded on the ISS.

13 hours ago
The arch, built in 315 to celebrate the victory of Emperor Constantine in the battle of Ponte Milvio, was already undergoing maintenance work The arch, built in 315 to celebrate the victory of Emperor Constantine in the battle of Ponte Milvio, was already undergoing maintenance work

World

Rome’s ancient Arch of Constantine damaged by lightning

The arch, built in 315 to celebrate the victory of Emperor Constantine in the battle of Ponte Milvio, was already undergoing maintenance work -...

23 hours ago