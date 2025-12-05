Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Netflix to buy Warner Bros. Discovery in deal of the decade

Streaming giant Netflix said Friday it will buy film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion.
AFP

Published

Netflix highlighted strong performance from its content offers in the quarter
Netflix highlighted strong performance from its content offers in the quarter - Copyright AFP Patrick T. Fallon
Netflix highlighted strong performance from its content offers in the quarter - Copyright AFP Patrick T. Fallon

Streaming giant Netflix said Friday it will buy film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion, the entertainment industry’s biggest consolidation deal this decade.

The acquisition, which will face regulatory scrutiny by the Trump administration and is opposed by top names in Hollywood, gives Netflix access to a vast film catalog as well as the prestigious streaming service HBO Max.

Over the decades, Warner Brothers has produced film classics including “Casablanca” and “Citizen Kane”, as well as more recent blockbuster shows including “The Sopranos”, “Game of Thrones” and the “Harry Potter” movies.

“Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, which has produced global hits including “Stranger Things”, “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Squid Games”.

The biggest previous such deal was Disney’s $71 billion acquisition of Fox in 2019.

The transaction values Warner Bros. Discovery at $27.75 per share, implying a total equity value of approximately $72.0 billion and an enterprise value — including debt — of around $82.7 billion.

Amid echoes of criticism and puzzlement about the deal, Netflix’s share price was down by more than 2.5 percent on Friday.

“Today’s announcement combines two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, in the statement.

The deal is the biggest consolidation in entertainment in more than half a decade

The deal is the biggest consolidation in entertainment in more than half a decade – Copyright AFP/File Joseph Prezioso

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, is to close within 12 to 18 months, they said.

“Netflix aims to dominate Hollywood,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, a trading and investment firm.

The analyst warned of a number of potential issues surrounding the deal, including fears of a Netflix monopoly once it commands such “a colossus in the TV and movie business”.

– Antitrust issues expected –

Netflix, whose stock weakened as speculation on the imminent tie-up heated up in New York trading Thursday, “has never attempted a deal of this size before, which could lead to some concern about how the new mega company will be managed going forward”, she said.

Brooks said she also expected political issues given that a deal of this size would need regulatory approval from anti-trust authorities in the US, and potentially elsewhere.

According to the New York Post, White House officials have recently expressed concern about Netflix’s possible acquisition of WBD, which they believe could give the video platform a dominant position in the US content market.

The parent company of HBO, CNN and the Warner Bros film studio officially put itself up for sale in October after receiving multiple unsolicited offers, setting aside a planned split into two separate entities — one focused on streaming and studios, the other on traditional cable networks.

Warner Bros Discovery was originally targeted by Paramount — recently acquired by the billionaire tech family of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, one of the world’s richest men and a Trump ally.

Netflix had joined Paramount Skydance and Comcast, the owner of NBCUniversal, in a second round of an auction that was being negotiated throughout the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service with over 280 million subscribers globally, has been working on a bridge loan totaling tens of billions of dollars to finance the acquisition, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

Top Hollywood players have voiced their preference to see Warner Bros not end up in the hands of Netflix, citing concerns that the streaming company largely seeks to limit theatrical releases of its film productions.

“Titanic” director James Cameron, speaking before Friday’s announcement, called any takeover of Warner Bros by Netflix “a disaster.”

Netflix says it intends to maintain Warner Bros.’ activities, including theatrical film releases and to expand US content production.

The streaming battles and the decline of traditional entertainment are leading to major strategic reorganizations among the big Hollywood players.

In 2021, Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion, gaining a catalog of more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond and Rocky franchises.

burs-arp/md

In this article:Acquisition, Entertainment, Netflix, US, WarnerBros
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed: Working at home is good for your mental health – New study pins it down

AI will obliterate the workplace soon enough. Now is the time to acknowledge facts.

21 hours ago
File photo by Ryan Francoz for Digital Journal File photo by Ryan Francoz for Digital Journal

Business

What leaders get wrong about control

Why pressure reveals more about decision-making than planning ever could

21 hours ago
The EU imposed extra import taxes of up to 35 percent on Chinese electric vehicle imports in October The EU imposed extra import taxes of up to 35 percent on Chinese electric vehicle imports in October

Tech & Science

More than 80% of EV drivers say they would ‘never go back’ to gas powered vehicles

83.9% of EV drivers who traded in their car opted for another electric model.

4 hours ago

Business

States with the most job openings in the US

West Virginia comes out on top with a job opening rate of 6% – 36% above the national average. That equals roughly 46,000 open...

19 hours ago