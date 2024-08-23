Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Nestle shares fall after CEO’s surprise departure

AFP

Published

Nestle's incoming CEO, Laurent Freixe (L), has been at the company since 1986
Nestle's incoming CEO, Laurent Freixe (L), has been at the company since 1986 - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Anna Moneymaker
Nestle's incoming CEO, Laurent Freixe (L), has been at the company since 1986 - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Anna Moneymaker

Nestle shares fell Friday after the surprise departure of chief executive Mark Schneider, which followed slowing sales growth and bad headlines at the Swiss food group. 

The company announced after markets closed Thursday that Schneider would step down on September 1 after almost eight years in charge and be replaced by Nestle’s Latin America chief, Laurent Freixe. 

Nestle shares fell more than three percent in early deals on the Swiss stock exchange but pared down those losses later in the morning for a 1.5 percent drop. 

In a conference call with investors on Friday, chairman Paul Bulcke acknowledged that the decision “may come as a surprise for many of you” but that it was “time … for a change” at the company. 

He added that “different qualities” were needed. 

Nestle, whose brands range from Nespresso coffee capsules to Purina dog food and Haagen-Dazs ice cream, lowered its sales growth outlook for 2024 last month as it slowed its price increases in the first half of the year. 

The global packaged-food giant and its rivals had logged high sales growth in the past three years as they raised prices to make up for higher costs due to soaring inflation. 

The company has also faced controversy in recent years, with Swiss NGO Public Eye accusing Nestle of selling baby food with high levels of added sugar in low-income countries but not in wealthier nations. 

Nestle has countered that it had “no double standard” and applied the same nutrition and health principles everywhere.

It has also scrambled to ease any concerns over its Perrier brand after France’s food safety watchdog recommended stricter monitoring of sites where Nestle extracts mineral water following the discovery of traces of “faecal” contamination. 

The company has since said it has stepped up monitoring of the sites, and Schneider has said the group’s water was safe to drink. 

Schneider’s departure “does not come as a major surprise given that both Nestle’s operational and share price performances have proved disappointing over the past 2 and a half years”, Swiss bank UBS said in a note. 

“Furthermore, the company suffered through an unusually high number of negative headlines,” it said. 

Freixe, a Frenchman who joined Nestle in 1986, told investors on Friday that his “big focus” will be on sales growth and “market share gains”.

“It all starts with strengthening trust in Nestle,” he added.

Schneider, a German-American who took over in January 2017, said that “it has been an honour and a privilege to serve Nestle and leaving is not a decision I’ve taken lightly”.

In this article:Food, Nestle, Switzerland
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The average annual emissions for the 2013-2022 period was 53 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide -- primarily from the use of fossil fuels like oil and gas, the report said The average annual emissions for the 2013-2022 period was 53 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide -- primarily from the use of fossil fuels like oil and gas, the report said

Tech & Science

Could ‘zero trust’ have prevented the Halliburton cyberattack?

Oil giant Halliburton has been hit by a cyberattack. How could this have been prevented?

22 hours ago
Among the successes identified was Britain's introduction in 2013 of a minimum carbon price, subsidies for renewable energy, and a coal phase-out plan Among the successes identified was Britain's introduction in 2013 of a minimum carbon price, subsidies for renewable energy, and a coal phase-out plan

Business

Combining climate measures key to slashing emissions: study

Published in the journal Science, the study examined 25 years of public policies in 41 countries across six continents.

17 hours ago
Apple has long touted the vetting process at its App Store as the best way for iPhone users to make sure hackers or snoops are not sneaking malicious code onto devices Apple has long touted the vetting process at its App Store as the best way for iPhone users to make sure hackers or snoops are not sneaking malicious code onto devices

Tech & Science

Apple to let iPhone users in Europe delete its App Store

Apple will allow iPhone and iPad users in the European Union delete the App Store or its Safari browser.

22 hours ago
The African Union's health agency Africa said200,000 doses of the drugmaker's vaccine were to be deployed in Africa The African Union's health agency Africa said200,000 doses of the drugmaker's vaccine were to be deployed in Africa

Tech & Science

Tackling global tuberculosis: WHO and MSF-led propose endTB treatments

The study is based on new regimens comprised of all-oral medicines and a much shorter treatment duration of nine months compared to 18.

21 hours ago