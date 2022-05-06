Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Mystery mega yacht appears ready to set sail from Italy

“Scheherazade”, worth an estimated $700 million, is the subject of a probe into its ownership by Italy’s financial police.

Published

'Scheherazade', worth an estimated $700 million, is the subject of a probe into its ownership by Italy's financial police
'Scheherazade', worth an estimated $700 million, is the subject of a probe into its ownership by Italy's financial police - Copyright AFP Federico SCOPPA
'Scheherazade', worth an estimated $700 million, is the subject of a probe into its ownership by Italy's financial police - Copyright AFP Federico SCOPPA

A mega yacht at the centre of a mystery over its ownership appeared ready to set sail from Italy Friday, an AFP photographer saw, as speculation swirls it might belong to the Russian president.

“Scheherazade”, worth an estimated $700 million, is the subject of a probe into its ownership by Italy’s financial police.

It had been berthed for several months for maintenance work at a shipyard at the Marina di Carrara, within the western seaside town of Massa.

Now, the yacht is back on water but the mystery remains unresolved: who does “Scheherazade” belong to? A Russian oligarch? Vladimir Putin?

Built by Germany’s Luerssen in 2020, the 140-metre yacht features two helipads, a swimming pool and a movie theatre, according to the SuperYachtFan website, which researches yachts and their owners.

Italian police insist they are doing their best to identify the owner.

“It’s not always easy to attribute ownership” of a yacht, a source close to the Italian probe told AFP in late March.

The same source said Friday there was “nothing new” in the investigation.

Researchers at the anti-corruption foundation of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny link the yacht to Putin.

They cited a crew list in their possession that included several members of Russia’s federal protective service, charged with Putin’s security.

But the Italian Sea Group said in a statement the yacht was “not attributable to the property of Russian President Vladimir Putin”.

The shipyard’s owner said its assessment was based on “the documentation in its possession and following the findings of the checks carried out by the relevant authorities”.

In this article:Conflict, Italy, Russia, Ukraine News, yacht
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Kremlin accuses the West of preventing a 'quick' end to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine The Kremlin accuses the West of preventing a 'quick' end to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

The commander of the Azov regiment says in a video on Telegram that "heavy bloody fighting continues", accusing Russia of violating a ceasefire.

13 hours ago
Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects

World

Pilots say new Mexico City airport causing safety issues

Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKYThe...

20 hours ago
Trumpism without Trump: the Republican playbook for 2022? Trumpism without Trump: the Republican playbook for 2022?

World

Trump asked about bombing drug labs in Mexico: ex-defense chief

Donald Trump asked about the possibility of bombing drug trafficking labs in Mexico while he was US president.

19 hours ago
Karine Jean-Pierre speaks at a briefing in the White House in November 2021 Karine Jean-Pierre speaks at a briefing in the White House in November 2021

World

Karine Jean-Pierre named as first Black W.House press secretary

US President Joe Biden named Karine Jean-Pierre as the next White House press secretary, the first Black person to hold the high-profile post.

16 hours ago