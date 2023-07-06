Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Musk predicts Tesla self-driving cars ‘later this year’

AFP

Published

Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke via video link at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai
Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke via video link at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai - Copyright AFP WANG Zhao
Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke via video link at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai - Copyright AFP WANG Zhao

Electric car giant Tesla is set to realise fully autonomous vehicles “later this year”, CEO Elon Musk said Thursday, in the billionaire’s latest forecast for the long-anticipated milestone.

“In terms of where Tesla is at this stage, I think we are very close to achieving full self-driving without human supervision,” Musk said via video link at the opening ceremony of an artificial intelligence conference in Shanghai.

“This is only speculation, but I think we’ll achieve full self-driving, maybe what you would call four or five, I think later this year,” the billionaire added, referring to two of the most advanced levels of autonomous driving technology.

The mercurial entrepreneur and Twitter owner admitted that he had been wrong in previous predictions on this timeline, but added: “I feel like we’re closer to it than we ever have been.”

Musk has missed his own deadlines for a fully autonomous vehicle — and Tesla’s driver-assistance technology has provoked regulatory probes in the United States.

China is the world’s biggest electric vehicle market and Tesla announced in April it would build a second massive factory in Shanghai.

His appearance at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai marks his latest effort to maintain close links to China, following a visit to the country in May.

Electric vehicles make up a quarter of car sales in China, the world’s largest car market, and dozens of new models from domestic and Western brands were unveiled in April at the country’s first auto show since Covid restrictions were lifted.

Tesla reported a drop in first-quarter earnings this year, with the company undertaking a series of price cuts in the face of competition from other automakers.

In this article:AI, Auto, China, Tech, Tesla, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

The Sun blasts out a powerful X-class solar flare causing radio blackouts on Earth

A giant sunspot grew 10 times wider than Earth in just 48 hours, then spat an X-class solar flare right at us.

12 hours ago

Social Media

US court limits officials’ contacts with social media firms

The injunction was in response to a lawsuit brought by the Republican attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri.

16 hours ago
General Motors' premium Cadillac lines scored higher sales in the second quarter of 2023 General Motors' premium Cadillac lines scored higher sales in the second quarter of 2023

Business

Automakers report higher Q2 car sales in US

Leading automakers reported a jump in quarterly US car sales reflecting increased vehicle inventory levels.

10 hours ago

Business

Austria’s new answer to long-term unemployment

The village of Gramatneusiedl near Vienna now has a zero jobless rate after guaranteeing work to all its 129 long-term unemployed.

22 hours ago