Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Musk gives 5 mn Tesla shares to unspecified charities

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, considered the richest person in the world, has donated 5.04 million shares of his company to charities.

Published

Elon Musk says he is first SNL host with Asperger's syndrome
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. - © POOL/AFP/File Britta Pedersen
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. - © POOL/AFP/File Britta Pedersen

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, considered the richest person in the world, has donated 5.04 million shares of his company to unspecified charities, according to a securities filing.

Musk gave away the stock in November 2021 in five separate transactions, according to a filing released Monday night by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The donations were worth about $5.7 billion at the time they were made, but are now valued at around $4.4 billion following a pullback in shares of the electric car company.

The transactions came as Musk was selling a huge quantity of Tesla shares granted to him as compensation. Musk’s stock sales were expected to generate a large tax bill that charitable donations could help to mitigate.

Musk sold more than $16 billion worth of Tesla shares in late 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Musk said on Twitter in December that he expected to pay $11 billion in taxes in 2021.

The outspoken executive, whose fortune is estimated at $238 billion by Forbes, has criticized a wealth tax backed by progressives lawmakers in the US Congress such as senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

But Musk in 2012 signed the “Giving Pledge,” which was launched by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates and encourages the rich to contribute a majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

In this article:Automobile, charity, Investments, Tesla, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

James Bullard, head of the Federal Reserve's St Louis branch, said the central bank has been surprised by rising inflation and needs to move more quickly to raise interest rates James Bullard, head of the Federal Reserve's St Louis branch, said the central bank has been surprised by rising inflation and needs to move more quickly to raise interest rates

Business

Fed’s credibility ‘on the line’ amid US inflation spike: official

James Bullard, head of the Federal Reserve's St Louis branch, said the central bank has been surprised by rising inflation and needs to move...

23 hours ago
Solar and wind energy Solar and wind energy

World

The Middle East’s green energy transition is underway

There is a green energy transition taking shape in Middle East countries.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

‘Don’t be Google’: The rise of privacy focused startups

The startups are taking on Google Analytics, a product used by more than half of the world's websites to understand people's browsing habits.

13 hours ago

Business

Vehicle fortune-telling: Did the past predict the future in the car market?

From self-driving vehicles to flying cars, past auto predictions have been both creative and forward-thinking - but how far off were dreamers of the...

20 hours ago