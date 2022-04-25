Mushe (XMU) the currency of the Metaverse

Image courtesy Mushe

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Mushe

Set to launch on July 4, 2022, the new Mushe token (XMU) is primed to be the cryptocurrency of choice in the metaverse. The new digital currency surpasses other cryptocurrencies that are currently available in the market. What is the major difference between Mushe and its competitors? The biggest advantage is that unlike other cryptocurrency that are specific to their host platform, the Mushe token will be compatible with multiple platforms. This game-changing feature allows crypto investors to use their Mushe token across popular platforms such as Decentraland, The Sandbox and Illuvium. With millions of daily users on these platforms, the ability to use XMU Tokens in these spaces is a huge value add for investors.

Founded by a team of professionals with experience in the global banking services industry, Mushe believes in allowing its investors the freedom to use its tokens to purchase NFTs and operate across any platform without restrictions. The process is seamless thanks to the innovative layer zero technology. This innovative tech helps to make blockchain possible. It enables Mushe, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other blockchain networks to function.

Mushe is highly secure, provides limitless scalability and interoperability as well as true decentralization. When using the Mushe Wallet platform, investors can expect minimal transaction fees – significantly lower than most other cryptocurrencies. The low fees will help remove the financial barriers that have prevented some crypto enthusiasts from purchasing crypto. Mushe was built on the Constellations Hypergraph which is among the most secure blockchains available. It is so secure that it is used by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The future of the metaverse is bright. Analysts expect that within three years virtual meetings will move to the metaverse and workers will increasingly rely on this space to conduct business. In a recent interview, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates spoke about this new wave of digital communications. “The idea is that you will eventually use your avatar to meet with people in a virtual space that replicates the feeling of being in an actual room with them,” Gates said. This opens a world of opportunities for investors to use Mushe for personal or professional transactions as more people are expected to enter the virtual space for play and business.

Experts predict that the metaverse will grow into a virtual space where the only limits to what a person can do or be is their own imagination. By 2030, it is expected that people will be as plugged into the metaverse as they are now to social media. Large brands are already staking claim to pieces of the metaverse. Major fashion powerhouses including Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Balenciaga and Dior are creating virtual attire for consumers to use to dress their avatars. Nike has generated millions in revenue by selling digital sneakers in the metaverse. It was recently reported that virtual land tokenized as an NFT was sold for $71,038 USD in Decentraland – a 3D virtual world where users can buy virtual plots of land in the platform as NFTs. XMU tokens will be interoperable with Decentraland, and in similar gaming platforms. Investors can easily and safely purchase land, clothing, or other items in the metaverse using XMU tokens.

This is the best time for those looking to invest in cryptocurrency to purchase their tokens. The Mushe tokens are available now for purchase at the introductory pre-sale price of $0.0103 per token (up from $0.050) exclusively at www.mushe.world. It is expected that upon its launch in July, the price will be approximately $0.05 per token.

Learn more about Mushe (XMU)