Mushe (XMU) Solana (SOL) and TRON (TRX): 3 investment options to consider in 2022

Image courtes Mushe token

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Mushe Token

The cryptocurrency space has a range of investment opportunities, each with unique aspects and features that appeal to investors. In terms of tokens to look out for, Mushe (XMU), Solana (SOL), and TRON (TRX) are expected to do well in 2022. Read on to find out why these coins are worth watching and how you can invest in them.

Mushe (XMU):

Mushe (XMU) is a DeFi protocol focused on trading and exchanging cryptocurrencies. The native token of the project is XMU. XMU was created to increase peer-to-peer interaction. The platform’s goal is to increase blockchain adoption by furthering the accessibility of digital assets for the average person. The dev team is focused on creating a social impact by educating the masses about digital currencies and financial management.

XMU is currently built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, but has intentions to migrate to the Stellar (XLM) open network in the near future. This is mainly due to the low transaction costs, speed, and security of the Stellar network. Stellar’s clients generally include financial institutions, money service providers, or fintech companies. Additionally, they are considering integrating with the Solana (SOL) network. Solana is a layer 1 blockchain protocol built to facilitate user-friendly applications.

In addition, the platform has a virtual universe called MusheVerse. It is stated here that NFTs, P2E games and more will take place. Mushe (XMU) tokens are locked for the first 3 months and released in a shared wallet every quarter. According to the project team, tokens allocated to advisors and partners will also be locked in for a period of 12 months. Reserve capital is staked for 1 year, after release, it will be used to facilitate ongoing functions and future product offerings. XMU has a total supply of 777 million. The first phase of the pre-sale started on April 18 and will end on May 25. You may quickly keep track of Mushe (XMU) and other pre-sale coins on the BoostX platform.

Solana (SOL):

Solana (SOL) is a cryptocurrency that its developers claim can process 50,000 transactions per second. This is possible due to its Proof-of-History algorithm. As of May 2022, the market capitalisation is around $17 billion.

The currency was created in order to address the issues of speed and scalability that plague other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Bitcoin, for example, can only process around seven transactions per second due to its Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. Ethereum is marginally better with around 15 transactions per second. Solana’s developers believe that their currency can eventually reach speeds of up to 700,000 transactions per second.

The team behind Solana includes former employees of Google, Cisco, and Qualcomm. They raised $20 million in 2018 from investors such as Multicoin Capital, drupa, and Polychain Capital. The currency was launched in April 2019.

Solana uses a Proof-of-History algorithm which enables it to achieve the high transaction speeds that its developers claim it is capable of. The algorithm works by compressing information about the currency’s history into a single hash which is then used to verify future transactions. Thanks to these features, Solana (SOL) has become one of the most popular coins of recent times. In fact, many people think that it can dethrone Ethereum.

TRON (TRX):

TRON (TRX) is a cryptocurrency with a purpose. It is designed to build a free, global digital entertainment system that utilizes blockchain and distributed storage technology. The network offers scalable, high-availability, and high-throughput support that underlies all the decentralised applications in the TRON ecosystem. Its market cap is currently $7 billion. TRON’s coin, TRX, is ranked 15th in terms of market capitalization and is traded on over 60 exchanges worldwide.

The project has a dedicated development team and an engaged community of followers. The TRON Foundation was founded in 2017 by Justin Sun with a vision to decentralize the web. The TRON Protocol represents the architecture of an operating system based on the blockchain which could enable developers to create smart contracts and decentralized applications, freely publish their content and establish their own token economies. TRON (TRX) uses Proof-of-Stake consensus which allows users to earn rewards by validating transactions and blocks on the network.

As the TRON (TRX) network grows, so does its utility and value. Cryptocurrencies like TRX are opening up new opportunities for investment, payment, and collaboration that were not possible before. The future looks bright for TRON as it continues to grow its user base and its capabilities.

Conclusion:

The cryptocurrency market is ever-changing, and it can be difficult to keep up with the latest news and trends. However, if you’re looking for investment options in 2023, Mushe (XMU), Solana (SOL), and TRON (TRX) are three coins worth considering. Do your own research before investing, but based on current information, Mushe seems like a promising option. Thanks for reading!

