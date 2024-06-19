MSPs, VARs, startups and the cloud marketplace opportunity

Photo courtesy of Gary Gatiss

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

By getting up to speed on the Cloud Marketplaces, SMBs like MSPs, VARs and smaller ISVs can attract the attention of Cloud Providers and experience a huge revenue increase. Gary Gatiss, Founder of G3 Coaching, explains how.

For small and medium businesses (SMBs) there are some significant challenges when trying to go to market with the Cloud Providers. There’s an awful lot to know, smaller companies generally have less in-house expertise, and the assumption is that SMBs are going to have a hard time getting the attention of these giant companies. They have hundreds of thousands of partners chomping at the bit. To make matters worse, the obvious assumption is that the largest partners get the most attention, offering significant advantages like well-known brands and armies of technical resources.

The Cloud Providers; notably AWS, Microsoft, and Google, are not only some of the biggest companies in the world, they are also the 800 pound gorillas in the software ecosystem. It is common practice for companies of all sizes to deploy software on cloud infrastructure, whether their own products or SaaS solutions they use to run their businesses. In addition, the vast majority of companies have software deployed in these clouds. And although the hyperscalers provide cloud infrastructure at massive scale, revenue continues to accelerate at an incredible rate, with no end in sight.

Cloud infrastructure is mostly known for the basics: “compute” power and storage. The Cloud Providers have added a variety of ancillary solutions, making it compelling for customers to expand beyond the basics using cloud infrastructure. In recent years, the Cloud Providers have built their respective Cloud Marketplaces, where independent software vendors (ISVs) can list their software products in a sort of enterprise software catalog. It’s an extremely lucrative business model for the cloud providers. When customers purchase the ISVs software product in their respective marketplace, the cloud provider takes a small cut on the transaction but more importantly, the new software deployment typically consumes more cloud infrastructure. That means an additional revenue stream as well as more “stickiness”, or tying customers into the respective cloud at a deeper level.

That’s where “cloud committed spend” comes into the picture. The Cloud Providers typically negotiate a “commit” with customers, where the customer commits to spend a certain amount over a certain period of time in exchange for a deeper discount. If the customer does not spend the full amount, the leftover money is forfeited. It’s a use-it-or-lose-it scenario.

Customer committed cloud spend with the Cloud Providers currently totals a whopping $348 billion. So how does the commit relate to the Cloud Marketplaces? Gary Gatiss, the Founder of G3 Coaching, shared how it all fits together. This may come as a surprise for software sellers and cloud customers alike. It also levels the playing field for SMBs

Gatiss is the Founder of G3 Coaching, a subscription-based service provider that helps SMBs better understand and make the most of the opportunities available in cloud marketplaces. He refers to this journey as Cloud GTM Readiness. G3 Coaching guides SMBs through the complexities of cloud marketplaces with a comprehensive and uniquely tailored Cloud Go To Market strategy.

With over 5 years of experience working closely with the Cloud Providers and the associated Cloud Marketplaces, he shares that there is one lesser-known and underused aspect of the go-to market that presents a massive opportunity for SMBs: the fact that commits can also be used to buy enterprise software in the Cloud Marketplaces. And SMB sales teams can take advantage of this by becoming experts in Cloud Marketplace selling (which includes co-selling).

Photo courtesy of Gary Gatiss

Recounting a previous experience with Amazon Web Services (AWS) years ago, Gatiss says he was shocked when he discovered from an AWS account manager that committed cloud spend could be used to purchase software listed in the AWS Marketplace. He was also surprised when his end user customer, a Director of Engineering at a well-known social media company, was unaware of this. HIs customer ended up purchasing in the AWS Marketplace, drawing down on their commitment while also helping Gatiss close the deal before year end.

Gatiss states that many salespeople remain unaware of this opportunity, and SMBs are even further distanced due to imposing barriers to entry for smaller companies trying to partner with the Cloud Providers.

“Most of the time, committed spend is thought of as being only for cloud infrastructure, like compute, storage and other software sold by the Cloud Providers. Many end users are under that impression as well. The general perception is, if the customer has $100 million committed, that’s to be utilized specifically for cloud infrastructure. But hey, get this: did you know you can buy software if it’s listed in the marketplace?”

“It’s just not clear,” he says. “It’s like customers are sitting there with a bucket of cash and they don’t know it. And much of the time, software salespeople who have a listing don’t know the bucket of cash can be used to buy their software.”

Gatiss shares that after his epiphany with the social media company, he started bringing up the Cloud Marketplace benefits with all of his prospective customers. “I would ask them if they have a commitment, and if they didn’t know, I’d suggest that they ask their procurement team,” he says.

“My experience with it is, they’ll look into it because it’s in their best interest. If they do have a commitment, it’s great because now your champion at the customer doesn’t have to go get a budget from their management. They can use the committed cloud spend,” he continues, “and grow the deal–sometimes by millions of dollars–by looking for creative ways to spend it that are also advantageous to the customer.”

Many later stage ISVs and large tech companies have set up product listings in the Cloud Marketplaces, but according to Gatiss, most are not technically “ready.” “We think of ‘readiness’ as being fully prepared to partner effectively, have the operational processes set up to transact in a different way, and have an enabled sales team that can leverage the listings.”

Gatiss asserts that SMBs have a major advantage. They have “fewer cooks in the kitchen” and are more capable of a streamlined approach to cloud go to market (GTM). This will result in a much faster time to value and significantly higher ROI.

“It’s about realizing the full potential of your cloud investments, and committed cloud spend is the key to unlocking that potential,” Gatiss says. With the right knowledge and strategy, SMBs can harness the power of committed cloud spend to propel their businesses forward.



The most obvious first step for SMBs who sell software is to set up a product listing in the Cloud Marketplace that is best for them. This is far more complex than it seems, typically requiring months of effort to figure it out and get it launched, according to Gatiss and other industry experts like Tackle.io. Many companies see a listing as a single-threaded effort, but in order to have a successful Cloud Marketplace experience, SMBs also need to identify the right level of Cloud Provider partnership, and understand partnership programs and incentives. In addition, they need to be operationally ready to manage Marketplace transactions, which requires business process changes. And finally, their sales teams need to know how to leverage the customer benefits available so that the Marketplace listings can be maximized. Forrester reports that software sellers can expect to spend over $300k through the first year to get enabled, or “cloud GTM-ready,” as Gatiss refers to the concept.



G3 Coaching offers an automated process to customize the service, enabling G3 to create a plan for all three “service categories:” readiness for (1) partnership, (2) operations, and (3) sales. Customers can also choose to pair just the two categories that are most impactful for their specific business objectives, but sales readiness is mandatory. Gatiss points out that “field-level sales enablement” is both the biggest gap in Cloud GTM as well as the most impactful when it comes to revenue generation and ROI.

According to Gatiss, G3 can get customers set up with a Cloud GTM plan, including a new listing, in less than 30 days. Possibly more importantly, the service is priced for SMBs; it can be purchased for as little as $20,000 upfront. Gatiss points to the Forrester report to compare costs, explaining that most companies can expect a year of preparation and a year of enablement in order to get up to speed. Smaller companies may be able to do this faster, if they have related experience or cloud-savvy employees. But Gatiss says even savvy companies can expect at least four to six months of effort and well over $100,000 in staffing costs.

SMBs wanting to join in the Cloud Marketplace phenomenon in order to leverage committed spend and other customer benefits should contact Gatiss to learn more about G3 Coaching’s Cloud GTM Catalyst, The Catalyst service is designed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Value Added Resellers (VARs) with under 500 employees, or ISVs with under 300 employees.

Software companies who have listings in one or more Cloud Marketplaces but are not seeing positive results are eligible for G3’s sales coaching as a stand-alone subscription offering.