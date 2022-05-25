Most innovative DeFi coins: Mounatanaz (MNAZ), Avalanche (AVAX), and Tezos (XTZ)

Image courtesy Mountanaz

There are many different types of cryptocurrencies, and each one has its own benefits and drawbacks. Three of the most innovative decentralised finance (DeFi) coins: Mountanaz (MNAZ), Avalanche (AVAX), and Tezos (XTZ). Each of these coins has unique features that make them stand out from the competition. Let’s explore what makes them so special!

Mountanaz (MNAZ): One of the Newest Coins in the DeFi Space

The traditional financial system has become unable to meet the needs of individuals due to delayed transactions and access problems. For this reason, individual and institutional investors turned their eyes to promising DeFi projects. Mountanaz (MNAZ) is one of them. The native token of the project is known as MNAZ. The platform allows users to take out loans and lend crypto assets. In particular, people who lend their crypto can earn interest at a certain rate.

Mountanaz (MNAZ) is a public blockchain that uses a set of decentralised tokens to bring innovations of DeFi to users. It also proceeds in a completely community-oriented manner. The project team underlines that token holders will have a say in what is happening in the ecosystem. Also, Mountanaz plans to become a multi-chain platform that will allow token holders to trade and have control over their money.

The project seeks to establish itself as a leading financial hub in the crypto, DeFi, and multi-chain crypto world. The platform offers simple, efficient, and relatively fast services such as lending/borrowing, earning income via staking, and bridging chains.

It is also worth noting that Mountanaz’s (MNAZ) 2022 goals are extremely high. According to the developer team, activities for marketing and brand awareness will be carried out in the first stage. Then the testnet will be completed and the global marketing campaign will be launched. In addition, work will be focused on token listings, various partnerships, and integrations. Moreover, it is stated that all these will be completed in 2022.

Avalanche (AVAX): One of the Veterans of the DeFi Industry

Avalanche (AVAX) is known as a cryptocurrency that focuses specifically on the smart-contract space and has recently started to attract the attention of large investors. Thanks to its technology and infrastructure, this crypto, which attracts serious attention, is expected to make a strong breakthrough in the near future.

Avalanche (AVAX) is a DeFi coin that has made a name for itself in the markets since 2020. This blockchain technology, which has gained increasing popularity since its launch, is used by over 400 independent projects. It’s also clear that this number is increasing every day, thanks to its simplicity and the many possibilities it offers to developers.

Tezos (XTZ): One of the NFT Coins in the DeFi Space

In recent days, investors have been paying attention to Tezos (XTZ), which is defined as a blockchain network built on smart contract technology. Although it has a system similar to Ethereum (ETH), Tezos, which is stated to have a much more advanced infrastructure, gives its users full rights over the general management of the coin.

Tezos (XTZ) investors can vote to develop, modify or fork the protocol. The coin, which has a management system consisting of its own users, also has full open-source codes.

If you are looking for new investment opportunities in the DeFi space, then consider looking into Mountanaz (MNAZ), Avalanche (AVAX), and Tezos (XTZ). Each of these coins has shown innovation and promise in their own way and could be a good investment for those willing to take a chance on the future of decentralised finance.

