Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Moscow TV war protester urges other Russians to speak up

The Russian editor who protested Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine during a state TV news broadcast called for other Russians to speak out.

Published

Marina Ovsyannikova, the editor at Russian state TV who protested against the Ukraine war, has urged fellow Russians to speak out - © AFP Munir uz ZAMAN
Marina Ovsyannikova, the editor at Russian state TV who protested against the Ukraine war, has urged fellow Russians to speak out - © AFP Munir uz ZAMAN

The Russian editor who protested Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine during a state TV news broadcast called Sunday for other Russians to speak out against the “gruesome war.”

While working for Channel One television in Moscow, Marina Ovsyannikova barged onto the set of an evening newscast Monday, holding a poster reading “No War.”

She was subsequently detained, fined 30,000 rubles ($280), and then freed pending possible further prosecution, but has turned down a French offer of asylum.

On Sunday she described to US media her decision to protest as “spontaneous,” but said a sense of deep dissatisfaction with her government had been building for years — a feeling she said many of her colleagues shared.

“The propaganda on our state channels was becoming more and more distorted, and the pressure that has been applied in Russian politics could not leave us indifferent,” she told ABC News program “This Week.”

“When I spoke to my friends and colleagues, everyone until the last moment could not believe that such a thing could happen — that this gruesome war could take place,” she said from Moscow, speaking through an interpreter.

“As soon as the war began, I could not sleep, I could not eat. I came to work, and after a week of coverage of this situation, the atmosphere on (Channel One) was so unpleasant that I realized I could not go back there.”

Ovsyannikova said she considered joining a protest in a public square, but saw that protesters were being arrested and faced jail time.

“I decided that maybe I could do something else, something more meaningful… and I could show to the rest of the world that Russians are against the war, and I could show to the Russian people that this is just propaganda.”

She said she hoped to “maybe stimulate some people to speak up against the war.”

The sign she held up behind a news reader said: “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you here.”

Ovsyannikova, who has resigned her job, told France 24 television on Thursday that her protest had “broken the life of our family,” with her young son particularly anxious.

“But we need to put an end to this fratricidal war.”

In this article:Conflict, Germany, Marina Ovsyannikova, Media, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine to destroy a weapons storage site in western Ukraine Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine to destroy a weapons storage site in western Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Zelensky says the siege of Mariupol will go down in history as a war crime. 

9 hours ago
The Bambino Gesu hospital is treating 19 Ukrainian children The Bambino Gesu hospital is treating 19 Ukrainian children

World

Pope visits Ukrainian children at Vatican hospital

Pope Francis visited Ukrainian children who have fled the Russian invasion and are being cared for at the Vatican’s paediatric hospital in Rome.

22 hours ago

World

Tunisian eco-pioneers battle to save Sahara oasis life

A remote oasis in Tunisia's desert was exhausted by decades of wasteful water use for agriculture.

13 hours ago

Business

Zelensky blasts Swiss banks, Nestle over ‘business as usual’ with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday blasted firms including Nestle for carrying on business as usual with Russia "even though our children are dying."

21 hours ago