Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Moroccan carrier launches Israel flights after Covid delay

Published

Morocco's national carrier Royal Air Maroc advertises its new Casablanca-Tel Aviv route
Morocco's national carrier Royal Air Maroc advertises its new Casablanca-Tel Aviv route - Copyright AFP Ina FASSBENDER
Morocco's national carrier Royal Air Maroc advertises its new Casablanca-Tel Aviv route - Copyright AFP Ina FASSBENDER

Royal Air Maroc took off from Morocco’s economic capital Casablanca bound for Tel Aviv on Sunday, in the carrier’s first direct flight to the Jewish state since the two countries normalised ties in 2020.

Aviation sources and local media sources said a Moroccan business delegation was on the inaugural flight, delayed by three months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Casablanca/Tel Aviv for 400 euros ($440). Who would have believed it?” tweeted David Govrin, head of Israel’s liaison office in the Arab state.

Israel and Morocco restored their relations under the 2020 US-backed Abraham Accords normalising ties between the Jewish state and several Arab countries.

The Moroccan carrier RAM is to fly four times a week between Casablanca and Tel Aviv, while Israeli airlines launched flights to Morocco’s Marrakesh last July, although they were suspended in late November because of coronavirus travel curbs.

Morocco is counting on 200,000 visitors from Israel, many of whose 700,000-strong Jewish community of Moroccan origins have retained close cultural links.

In this article:Aviation, Diplomacy, Israel, Leisure, maroc, Politics, Tourism, Trade
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Saudi Arabia puts 81 people to death in largest mass execution since 1980

Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to terrorism.

22 hours ago
Refugees rest in a tent after crossing the Polish border Refugees rest in a tent after crossing the Polish border

World

2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine since the Russian invasion two weeks ago is now nearly 2.6 million, the UN said Saturday.

24 hours ago

World

Thousands in Florence gather to hear Zelensky, protest war

Thousands of people gathered in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday to show their support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

15 hours ago
Ukrainian soldiers defending Kyiv hope the enemy forces, which have struggled to take large cities, will eventually get bogged down Ukrainian soldiers defending Kyiv hope the enemy forces, which have struggled to take large cities, will eventually get bogged down

World

On Kyiv’s eastern front, Ukrainians hold off Russian tanks

Firing a constant barrage of artillery at the Russians, a troop of Ukrainian soldiers are keeping up morale.

15 hours ago