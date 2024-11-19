More affordable VEVOR products are popular content for home improvement influencers

Photo courtesy of VEVOR

Controversy makes for good content, and one brand is stirring up significant attention simply with its business model. With lower prices than other major home improvement brands and a consistent social media marketing presence, VEVOR has quickly risen in the ranks of the home improvement industry.

After an initial focus on selling tools and hardware for “half price” VEVOR has recently rebranded and expanded its product line of over 40,000 home improvement items that is “affordable and reliable”. But like many brands that have both a ubiquitous online presence and exceptionally lower prices, VEVOR has received significant discussion online, ranging from crude jokes about quality to praise for their prices.

For a company that seemingly came out of nowhere, this aggressive marketing and pricing have made the unassuming home improvement brand somewhat controversial. And as controversy draws clicks, VEVOR is also becoming a frequent content subject for influencers on sites like YouTube.

Many home improvement influencers with followers in the millions on YouTube have posted unsolicited content on VEVOR including channels such as The Food Experience, Reviews Unscripted, Matthias Wandel, or Tonycstech. The video titles also run the gamut of feelings about VEVOR including “Game changer…or total junk?”, “Amazing Vevor drill grinder…”, “Why all the hate for Vevor?” or “Who the heck is Vevor?”.

In general, despite the click-bait titles and slight jabs at product quality throughout the videos, these influencers usually come to the same consensus that VEVOR might not deliver premium quality, but they always get the job done for an exceptionally low price.

YouTube is a haven for longer form how-to videos that time constraints on other social media sites limits. The site is full of VEVOR-related content from these how-to influencers, and as controversy equals content, the videos run the whole range of opinions.

The influencers will both call the product quality “junk” but wholeheartedly recommend the products to their views at the same time. Comments from the viewers of the videos are equally wide in opinion on VEVOR, but one thing that remains consistent across both VEVOR’s own messaging and the content in these videos is their affordable prices and that the products, in general, get the job done.

VEVOR is relatively new on the scene with only operating their own online store since 2020. Before that, they just sold their tools and hardware on sites like Amazon and eBay. Despite an inescapable presence on the internet from social media ads and enviable search results, there is still little known about the company. But their products are selling in droves around the world; by 2021 VEVOR had already amassed 10 million global customers and have seen quarterly growth rates as high as 50%.

This growth is most likely set to continue as the company recently released all new branding and extended product line that went from a focus on tools and hardware to now offering over 40,000 products to encompass nearly all areas of home improvement.

This combination of a previously unknown brand that is suddenly everywhere with products that are incredibly cheap and generate strong opinions from customers has helped amplify their brand awareness online. Their new vast array of products looks set to keep up this momentum as they seem to have any home improvement product imaginable.

VEVOR does get its fair share of criticisms on comments and product reviews that point out the flaws often found in their product quality. But despite these detractors, the brand has amassed even more loyal customers. As one influencer and VEVOR enthusiast noted “I always recommend Vevor because of original slogan: tough tools, half price. Although they are not always quite half price, they are tough products and well worth the money.”