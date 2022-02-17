Connect with us

Moishe Mana: The visionary behind the revitalization of Miami’s Flagler District

Many have never heard of the billionaire visionary entrepreneur behind Miami’s Flagler District.

Published

Flagler Streetscape
Image courtesy Moishe Mana
Image courtesy Moishe Mana

Many have never heard of the billionaire visionary entrepreneur behind Miami’s Flagler District but in the next few years, the name Moishe Mana will be synonymous with the city’s evolution. Mana, CEO, and namesake of Mana Common, is the man behind the transformation of Miami’s downtown core, converting it into a global hub for tech and innovation.

One of the firsts to flag Miami as a major city competing with LA and New York City, Mana has been acquiring properties on or near Flagler Street in downtown Miami for over a decade now. His current assemblage of over 70 properties is on its way to becoming South Florida’s economic engine. 

“The Flagler District is going through a renaissance, rising as an international hub for innovation and an axis point between the Americas. We’re going to see the needs for built-to-suit, high tech office spaces in downtown Miami being met to service the increased demand,” said Mana.

Flagler Street is Miami’s most famous corridor. Previously neglected for several years, the largely vacant buildings throughout the district create room for tremendous opportunity to curate the character of the neighborhood. Seeing all these factors, Mana has acquired as much property within the neighborhood as possible to fulfill his vision. 

Following in the footsteps of the late Henry Flagler, one of Miami’s most influential pioneers and industrialists for which the district is named after, Mana sees the area as the only neighborhood suited to equip Miami’s rapid growth. Unlike most of Miami, it has an efficient mass-transit system and is situated perfectly atop the Internet Backbone with plenty of residential options within a short radius. 

“We’re excited to witness the progress and energy of this neighborhood being reborn,” says Mana. “The Flagler District will be the best neighborhood in America. We’re committed to hand-curating the best possible members of the community for that purpose.”

