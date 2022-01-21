Mohamed Hadid’s Hadid Caviar merges sustainable and philanthropic mindsets into one

Photo courtesy Hadid Caviar

While caviar has long been associated with the world’s rich and famous – the delicacy’s earliest documented historical appearance some 1,000 years ago shows caviar’s long-established favoritism amongst European nobility – the luxurious sustenance is now gaining a new international reputation for philanthropy, all thanks to the intervention of famed entrepreneur Mohamed Hadid and his own sustainable line of caviar, Hadid Caviar.

Generally thought of as a delicacy unattainable to the masses, Hadid’s consciously-made choices in the operation of his caviar business have begun to share the market’s lucrativeness with select organizations in line with Hadid’s larger aim of aiding the world. As a sponsor of the Foundation for AIDS Research’s (AmFAR) June 2021 gala in Cannes, Hadid Caviar carried over this same charitable partnership into the long-term and now donates 5 percent of all of its profits to AmFAR’s life-changing AIDS research and pursuits to end the covid-19 pandemic, making every tin of caviar sold count toward the betterment of humanity.

Hadid extends this same mindset well into the farming of Hadid Caviar; while the caviar industry has caught major flack recently for overfishing the world’s sturgeon population and putting the species on the brink of endangerment, Hadid’s has decided to maintain ethics as one of the cornerstones of Hadid Caviar’s operations. With high-quality control from farm to lab, Hadid Caviar aims to give its sturgeon population the best living environments possible, actively simulating their natural habitats to produce the most premium caviar while simultaneously extending the sturgeons’ livelihood and actively combatting their impending extinction.

“Our farms are equipped with the most technologically advanced system in the world, allowing us the ability to simulate the sturgeon’s natural environment,” says Hadid Caviar.

For those concerned about partaking in the seemingly unscrupulous caviar industry, Hadid Caviar provides unique tracking codes on each and every tin of its premium roe, assuring consumers of the product’s full ethicality, detailing the legality of its farming facility as well as providing extra information about the packing plant and the sturgeon itself, all in accordance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) guidelines.

Hadid’s one-of-a-kind approach with sustainability and charity has caught international acclaim and subsequently resulted in consumer demand. Now serving Europe, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, Qatar, Monaco and the United Arab Emirates, where Hadid Caviar sponsored December’s Vogue Arabia gala, the word about Hadid Caviar has spread, cementing the company’s post as one of the innovative caviar brands on the modern market.

