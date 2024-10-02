Mindset shift: What every small business owner should know when it comes to finance with Sandro Endler

Photo courtesy of Sandro Endler

Money and finances are personal, and as such, people carry emotional baggage when it comes to their mindset and the way they talk about money. This makes sense as most people are never formally taught the basics of financial wellness and planning strategies unless they pursue a career in economics or finance. The combination of a lack of knowledge plus our personal experiences with money (this could be impacted by how we were raised) are recipes for the perfect storm of approaching finance completely wrong.

To learn more about how individuals, entrepreneurs, and small business owners can change their mindset and have a positive experience with their finances, Sandro Endler, author of Face It!: Mastering Business Finance, discusses a guide to basic business finance principles. Endler comes with a solid background in finance and more than 30 years of experience in roles such as CFO, Financial Analyst, and more, putting pen to paper on strategies he believes business owners need to know.

According to last year’s Office of Advocacy data, there are 33 million small businesses in the United States that employ 61.7 million Americans, making small businesses an integral component of the health of the US economy.

“I wrote this book because I understand how important small businesses are to the economy and how they affect people’s lives in general. I believe that when small businesses thrive, the economy thrives.” As an example, Endler says, “Think about this — most businesses in America are small businesses. It’s likely that someone in your neighborhood either owns or works for one. If their business starts to struggle, the impact ripples through everyone connected to it. However, with proper financial management, a business can create a stable environment that benefits not just the business itself but the entire community.”

Endler continues, “Through my experience in business finance, I’ve noticed that regardless of a person’s wealth or business size, the struggle to manage finances is real. That’s why I decided to compile basic financial management concepts into a book — concepts that anyone can understand, even without a financial background. That’s how ‘Face It!’ came to be.”

According to Endler, below are the most common mistakes he sees business owners (and people in general) make in financial planning, alongside some easy-to-apply solutions and strategies:

Make budgeting your best friend

The biggest and most common mistake business owners make is not creating a realistic budget. To create a successful budget, Endler explains that the mindset shift needs to decipher the difference between want and need. You may want a certain budget to purchase certain entities or grow your business, but ask yourself, what do you really need at this moment? Based on needs alone, your budget can be created, and this will ensure it is realistic and doable. There are many tools to help with this, whether it’s an app or a free downloadable budget template.

Take your emotions out of the financial equation

Business owners tend to be passionate — they have to be to take their vision and turn it into a reality. This is a great leadership skill, but when it comes to finance, emotions are your biggest adversary. Endler explains that to make any sound financial decision, you must take emotions completely out to focus on practical strategies, like the aforementioned realistic budget and planning. One way to do this is by working with a business financial adviser to act as your “moderator” to help you make financially practical decisions.

Forecast, forecast, forecast

For some small businesses, especially in the retail space, certain times of the year will see both a boost and a dip in revenue. Naturally, the end of the year and around the holidays tend to spark sales, and then afterward when consumers are spent out, businesses will face a profit drop. Endler explains that this shouldn’t be a problem if you forecast correctly. If business owners plan well in advance and prepare themselves for the reality that cash flow will jump and then halt, they can plan accordingly to make sure their cash flow stays consistent and can pay employees and not go into debt. This again reverts to the basic mindset shift of being practical and realistic about finances to be done effectively.

“At the end of the day, the financial concepts in my book are not at all complex. The book is designed to be palatable. I want people to finish it with a clear understanding that everything with finance revolves around your personal ability to be realistic and to really face your financial truth. From there, you become able to use the strategies and concepts from the book, whether it’s forecasting, developing balance sheets, and all of the technical elements, appropriately.”

“When you think of the word ‘finance’, it is synonymous with ‘future’. Elements of a business like accounting (which is vital to the health of a business) are more so a summary and analysis of the past. Finance requires that mindset shift, the removal of emotions, and pure discipline to understand what is doable and what is not,” Endler explains.

“Fun fact, I am a competitive judo athlete. I’ve been doing it for my entire life. It has taught me so much about myself, but more relevant to this conversation, it taught me extreme discipline. Sometimes you have to do things you don’t want, whether it’s opting out of a purchase or making a more conservative financial decision that will benefit you in the long run. That’s exactly how I approach finance and I believe the catalyst to my success in helping business owners financially thrive,” he concludes.

To learn more about the concepts from Sandro Endler and gain control of your business’s finances, visit his website and purchase a copy of Face It!: Mastering Business Finance here.