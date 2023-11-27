Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Milei heads to US as next Argentine leader

AFP

Published

Leftists demonstrate against incoming President Javier Milei and his plans to reform the economy, in Buenos Aires on November 23, 2023; Milei was on his way to the United States
Leftists demonstrate against incoming President Javier Milei and his plans to reform the economy, in Buenos Aires on November 23, 2023; Milei was on his way to the United States - Copyright AFP MOHD RASFAN
Leftists demonstrate against incoming President Javier Milei and his plans to reform the economy, in Buenos Aires on November 23, 2023; Milei was on his way to the United States - Copyright AFP MOHD RASFAN

Argentina’s president-elect Javier Milei was traveling Sunday to the United States to meet with US and international officials over two days.

The far-right economist will arrive in New York on a private visit Monday.

“Heading to the United States. Long live freedom, dammit!” Milei posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Milei will hold “protocol meetings to explain the economic plan: fiscal adjustment, monetary reform, state reform and deregulation,” a spokesman for the president-elect told AFP.

“It is not about seeking financing,” he emphasized.

Milei will travel on to Washington later Monday, where he will meet with Juan Gonzalez, the National Security Council senior director for Western Hemisphere affairs, diplomatic sources told AFP, on condition of anonymity.

Milei’s agenda through Tuesday also includes conversations with Treasury Department officials and functionaries for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the sources said.

Milei will arrive with several members of his team, including Luis Caputo, an advisor on financial matters who is seen as a likely cabinet member. 

On Friday, the future president held a first remote chat from Buenos Aires with the managing director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva.

Buenos Aires has a $44 billion debt to the IMF, negotiated in 2018 by then-president Mauricio Macri, now Milei’s main ally.

Milei will assume Argentina’s presidency on December 10, succeeding Peronist Alberto Fernandez.

Also on Sunday, it was announced that Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been invited to Milei’s inauguration.

In this article:Argentina, debt, Economy, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Heat, disease, air pollution: How climate change impacts health

Global warming must be limited to the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius "to avert catastrophic health impacts.

16 hours ago
Israelis cheer as a helicopter carrying released hostages lands in Tel Aviv Israelis cheer as a helicopter carrying released hostages lands in Tel Aviv

World

Hamas fighters to free more hostages as families reunite

Israelis cheer as a helicopter carrying released hostages lands in Tel Aviv - Copyright AFP JACK GUEZAdel Zaanoun with Hazel Ward in Tel AvivHamas...

23 hours ago
The Parthenon Marbles have been on display at the British Museum since 1817 -- but Greece is determined to secure their return The Parthenon Marbles have been on display at the British Museum since 1817 -- but Greece is determined to secure their return

World

Greek PM to ‘persist’ with UK over Parthenon Marbles

Greece's prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would push for the return of the Parthenon Marbles when he meets UK leader Rishi Sunak.

18 hours ago
ChatGPT appeared in November and immediately generated a buzz as it wrote texts including poems ChatGPT appeared in November and immediately generated a buzz as it wrote texts including poems

Business

Essential truths for managers about AI

With generative and predictive AI (like Chat GPT), it’s more crucial than ever that leaders help employees remain agile, be resilient, and positively work...

7 hours ago