Miami is the best city for digital nomads

A common workplace demographic, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, has been the ‘digital nomad’. This is a business-jargon term for those who prefer to travel freely while working remotely using technology and the Internet. This way of working and living appears to be especially popular with programmers, content creators, designers, and developers.



Other characteristics typifying those who adopt this lifestyle include digital nomads having few material possessions and who seek to work remotely in temporary housing, hotels, cafes, public libraries, or co-working spaces.



In the U.S., the number of digital nomads is estimated to exceed 17 million workers. It remains that certain locales in the U.S. are better suited for the digital nomad way of life.

CoworkingMag has published a new study highlighting 2025’s top cities for digital nomads (America’s Best Cities for Digital Nomads). The company analyzed 75 U.S. cities across key factors, including coworking space prices and density, cost of living, Walk Score, public Wi-Fi availability, Internet speed and entertainment options.

Key outcomes from the study include:

Cost of Living Index : Oklahoma City, OK (85 – lowest among 75 cities analyzed);

: Oklahoma City, OK (85 – lowest among 75 cities analyzed); Coworking Spaces Prices : Lexington, KY ($179 – lowest median monthly rate for a dedicated desk);

: Lexington, KY ($179 – lowest median monthly rate for a dedicated desk); Coworking Space Density : Miami, FL (2.50 per square mile);

: Miami, FL (2.50 per square mile); Traveler Accommodation Density : Miami, FL (6.67 per square mile);

: Miami, FL (6.67 per square mile); Bus and Rail Station Density : Newark, NJ (9.94 per square mile);

: Newark, NJ (9.94 per square mile); Walk Score : San Francisco, CA (88.7 – largest among 75 cities analyzed);

: San Francisco, CA (88.7 – largest among 75 cities analyzed); Public Wi-Fi Density : Seattle, WA (175 per 100,000 residents);

: Seattle, WA (175 per 100,000 residents); Average Internet Speed: New York, NY (636 Mbps);



Numerous incubators and accelerators, like the Miami Innovation Center and The Lab Miami, provide startups with essential resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities, have helped to position Miami in top spot. The analysis showed that Miami dominates the rankings due to:

Coworking options: Ranking #1 for coworking space density, with 2.5 spaces per square mile ;

; Entertainment capital: Leading nationally with 924.7 establishments per 100,000 residents , it’s perfect for balancing work and play;

, it’s perfect for balancing work and play; Walkable and accommodating: A strong Walk Score of 76.6 (#7 nationwide) and the highest traveler accommodation density at 6.67 per square mile make Miami an all-in-one destination for digital nomads.

In Atlanta, Georgia Tech kick-started efforts to spur innovation back in the 1990s with its investment in an area known as Tech Square. These efforts appear to be boosting the technology work-culture. Hence, Atlanta follows suit in second place with:

Budget-friendly coworking: Among the top 15 cities, Atlanta offers coworking spaces at a median of $269/month for a dedicated desk subscription ;

; Entertainment-rich: With 695 venues per 100,000 residents , it ranks third nationally for fun and leisure options;

, it ranks third nationally for fun and leisure options; Affordable and connected: A low Cost of Living Index (98.2) and 150 public Wi-Fi hotspots per 100,000 residents.

San Francisco, for a long time associated with a booming technology industry, takes third place with:

Great walkability: San Francisco ranks #1 with a Walk Score of 88.7, making it the most pedestrian-friendly city for digital nomads;

for digital nomads; Tech-ready connectivity: Average internet speeds of 504.49 Mbps for tech-savvy professionals;

for tech-savvy professionals; Top-tier accommodations: Ranking second nationwide, the city boasts a traveler accommodation density of 6.06 per square mile.

These types of data are useful for those currently undertaking the digital nomad lifestyle or contemplating jumping out from the corporate way of life and seeking a more independent form of work.