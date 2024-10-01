Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Mexico’s new president tells investors their money is safe

AFP

Published

Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum delivers an inaugural speech in Congress
Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum delivers an inaugural speech in Congress - Copyright AFP Alfredo ESTRELLA
Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum delivers an inaugural speech in Congress - Copyright AFP Alfredo ESTRELLA

Mexico’s new President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday promised to protect the rights of investors as she took office as the country’s first woman leader, following a backlash over recent judicial reforms.

“I say this very clearly, be assured that the investments of national and foreign shareholders will be safe in our country,” Sheinbaum said in an inaugural speech in Congress.

She said that her government would “guarantee all freedoms” including those of expression, the press, assembly and movement.

The reforms enacted by Sheinbaum’s predecessor and close ally Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will make Mexico the world’s only country to elect all judges by popular vote.

The changes, which critics argued would make it easier for politicians and organized crime to influence the courts, upset foreign investors as well as key trade partners the United States and Canada.

US Ambassador Ken Salazar warned that the reforms would threaten a relationship that relies on investor confidence in the Mexican legal framework.

In this article:Investments, Mexico, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Chang'e-6's lunar lander used a drill and robotic arm to scoop up samples on the far side of the Moon Chang'e-6's lunar lander used a drill and robotic arm to scoop up samples on the far side of the Moon

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: China to land on the Moon by 2030 – New power ballgame

The big question is whether America wants to lose this race.

15 hours ago
People reinfected with dengue, which comes in four closely related serotypes, often develop severe disease People reinfected with dengue, which comes in four closely related serotypes, often develop severe disease

Life

Honduras: Dengue emergency increases in Cortés department

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.

23 hours ago
Rhona Mitra Rhona Mitra

Entertainment

Rhona Mitra talks about starring in the film ‘Hounds of War,’ and working with Frank Grillo

British actress Rhona Mitra chatted about starring in "Hounds of War," which is available on digital as of September 20th.

19 hours ago
Bastiano Ferrari and Terrence Howard Bastiano Ferrari and Terrence Howard

Entertainment

Exclusive: Bastiano Ferrari talks about new film ‘Miami Nights,’ working with Terrence Howard and Justin Steele

Emmy-nominated producer and actor Bastiano Ferrari chatted about his new movie "Miami Nights," directed by Justin Steele, where he stars alongside Terrence Howard.

19 hours ago