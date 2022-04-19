Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Mexican lawmakers pass lithium nationalization plan

Mexican lawmakers approved a plan to nationalize the exploration and mining of lithium, a vital material in the production of batteries.

Published

Mexico plans to nationalize the mining of lithium, a vital material in the production of electric car batteries
Mexico plans to nationalize the mining of lithium, a vital material in the production of electric car batteries - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN
Mexico plans to nationalize the mining of lithium, a vital material in the production of electric car batteries - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN

Mexican lawmakers on Tuesday approved a plan to nationalize the exploration and mining of lithium, a vital material in the production of batteries for electric cars, cellphones and other technology.

The mining law reform submitted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador puts the metal’s exploitation in the hands of a state company, without the participation of private firms.

The plan was passed in the Senate with 87 votes in favor and 20 against, a day after it was approved by the lower house of Congress.

Both chambers are dominated by Lopez Obrador’s Morena party.

Lopez Obrador told reporters that eight concessions already granted to companies for lithium exploration would be reviewed.

Previously the government has said the concessions would remain valid as long as the companies make the necessary progress towards starting production.

“We’re going to develop the technology (to exploit the deposits) or acquire it, but the lithium is ours,” said Lopez Obrador, who was elected in 2018 with a vow to overhaul Mexico’s “neoliberal” economic model.

Lithium is mined mostly in Australia and South America, while China dominates the supply chain.

Mexico’s deposits of the metal are mainly found in the northern state of Sonora, where drug traffickers and other organized crime gangs operate.

Lithium “will be the exclusive property of the state and for the benefit of the people. Our resources will be safe and the energy transition will be guaranteed,” Lopez Obrador’s spokesman Jesus Ramirez tweeted.

Mexico has lithium projects in the exploratory phase, but according to experts, it is not yet known if they are profitable and their exploitation could take up to two decades.

The lithium plan was originally included in constitutional reforms aimed at strengthening the state-owned electricity provider, but that bill failed to win enough votes to pass on Sunday.

The power reforms had alarmed the United States and Canada, prompting warnings that Mexico was in danger of violating its trade commitments by favoring state-run entities heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

While constitutional amendments require support from two-thirds of lawmakers, the mining law reform only needed a simple majority to pass.

In this article:energía, legislación, México, minería
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Rubizhne came under intense Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire on Monday, AFP journalists saw Rubizhne came under intense Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire on Monday, AFP journalists saw

World

Russia’s Donbas offensive advances with fall of Kreminna

The capture of the city of Kreminna may have heralded the start of a major Russian offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

21 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: The downsides of a pointless war – ‘Total war’ is leading to future total failure

One of the most consistent things about self-serving delusions is that they justify themselves with other delusions.

20 hours ago
A belated #MeToo awakening in Greece has shed more light on abuse of women in the country A belated #MeToo awakening in Greece has shed more light on abuse of women in the country

World

Greek women confront macho culture fuelling femicides

Greek activists say the conservative country has yet to fully dismantle traditional, patriarchal attitudes that lead to violence against women.

21 hours ago

World

UN to debate move to limit veto power of Security Council permanent members

An old idea aimed at making Security Council permanent members cut back use of their veto powers, it has been revived.

17 hours ago