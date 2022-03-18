Metaverse Gaming: Investing with the Sandbox (SAND) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

Image courtesy Firepin Token

When Mark Zuckerberg announced late last year that his company’s name will be changed from Facebook to Meta, he was greeted with a wide spectrum of emotions, from criticism and scepticism to perplexity and appreciation.

With the launch of Facebook, the tech CEO demonstrated his understanding of how people would want to communicate and connect in the future. If he’s accurate about the Metaverse, our physical and digital worlds will undoubtedly merge much more.

Zuckerberg is not the only one who believes in the Metaverse. Companies like as Apple, Microsoft, FIREPIN Token (FRPN), and the Sandbox (SAND) are also investing in the internet’s next frontier.

According to experts, it will be transformational.

Here’s where experts recommend you start if you want to invest in the Metaverse.

What exactly is the Metaverse?

The term “Metaverse” is a popular buzzword, yet there’s a solid reason why you can’t comprehend what it is: There is no precise definition, nor is there an agreement on whether it exists at all.

However, the overriding idea is that the Metaverse is a virtual environment in which individuals may do the same things they do in real life, such as work, buy and sell commodities, and interact with friends.

While some argue that the Metaverse currently exists in the form of video games, others argue that it does not yet exist and will combine technology in novel ways to bring people into virtual worlds.

The Metaverse is being built by a slew of firms, and it’s uncertain what the end result will look like. Corporations might compete against one another to establish the ultimate Metaverse, or companies could collaborate to build several Metaverses in which your avatar can travel from one company’s platform to another.

The concept is not novel. In reality, the word was coined in 1992 by novelist Neal Stephenson in his sci-fi book “Snow Crash.” However, people’s and businesses’ perceptions of the Metaverse have evolved since then.

Now is the time to invest in the Metaverse

Many firms, from chipmakers to game companies like FIREPIN, are expecting to contribute to the creation of the Metaverse. If you wish to invest in the Metaverse, experts recommend keeping a watch on the following areas.

Gaming firms are poised to benefit greatly from the Metaverse shift, particularly as they are already well on their way to fulfilling prospects connected to the notion. Microsoft stated earlier this year its intention to purchase game business Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion.

This is due to the fact that gaming is the most dynamic and interesting category of entertainment across all platforms today, and it will play an important part in the development of Metaverse platforms.

While many corporations are only getting started with their ambitions to develop the Metaverse, gaming companies have been working on an early version for years, given their capacity to enable players to engage with one another in a virtual environment, as well as their virtual economics that allow them to do so.

Metaverse Cryptocurrency

