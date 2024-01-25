Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Memory chip giant SK Hynix returns to profit on strong AI demand

AFP

Published

South Korean firm SK Hynix is the one of the world's biggest producers of memory chips
South Korean firm SK Hynix is the one of the world's biggest producers of memory chips - Copyright AFP/File Jung Yeon-je
South Korean firm SK Hynix is the one of the world's biggest producers of memory chips - Copyright AFP/File Jung Yeon-je

The world’s second-largest memory chip maker, South Korea’s SK Hynix, said on Thursday it had returned to profit after four consecutive quarters of losses driven by demand for chips used in artificial intelligence.

SK Hynix posted an operating profit of 346 billion won ($259.4 million) for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 1.9 trillion won in the same period a year earlier, with strong sales of its flagship products DDR5 and HBM3.

Those sales increased more than four and five times each respectively last year, the company said, with strong demand for chips used in mobile applications as well as AI. 

SK Hynix said its sales increased 47 percent to 11.3 trillion won in the fourth quarter on-year.

However, it still recorded a full-year loss of 9.1 trillion won because of the year-long downturn.

The last time SK Hynix recorded a quarterly profit was in the third quarter of 2022, after which it was hammered by an industry-wide downturn. 

“We achieved a remarkable turnaround, marking the first operating profit in the fourth quarter following a protracted downturn, thanks to our technological leadership in the AI memory space,” SK Hynix vice president Kim Woo-hyun said in a news release.

The chip maker will “grow into a total AI memory provider” going into 2024, Kim said, equipped with “customised solutions” as it enters into what it called “an era for a new leap forward”.  

SK Hynix is South Korea’s second most valuable company, with market capitalisation of more than 101 trillion won, trailing Samsung Electronics’ 443 trillion won. 

Samsung Electronics is scheduled to release its earnings on January 31.  

In this article:AI, Business, Chips, Earnings, skorea
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Flares fired by Israel over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 23, 2024 Flares fired by Israel over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 23, 2024

World

Israel strikes key Gaza city as public mourns slain soldiers

Flares fired by Israel over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 23, 2024 - Copyright AFP -Mai Yaghi with Ilan Ben...

23 hours ago
A Belgian Malinois dog inspects crates during a demonstration on the sidelines of a joint press briefing of the Belgian and Dutch customs authorities A Belgian Malinois dog inspects crates during a demonstration on the sidelines of a joint press briefing of the Belgian and Dutch customs authorities

World

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

The EU on Wednesday launches a "European Ports Alliance" to harmonise methods in the fight against drug smuggling.

14 hours ago
Most people on the doomed Flash Airlines flight were French nationals Most people on the doomed Flash Airlines flight were French nationals

World

French trial sought for airline chief over 2004 Egypt crash

Most people on the doomed Flash Airlines flight were French nationals - Copyright AFP B. ALTJINGuillaume DAUDINFrench prosecutors have requested that the former chief...

20 hours ago
The EU has already proposed new rules aimed at keeping the bloc competitive during the transition to clean technology The EU has already proposed new rules aimed at keeping the bloc competitive during the transition to clean technology

Business

EU to ramp up efforts to shield sensitive assets from China

The EU has already proposed new rules aimed at keeping the bloc competitive during the transition to clean technology - Copyright AFP INA FASSBENDERThe...

22 hours ago