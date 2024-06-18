Meet the tech entrepreneur simplifying insurance for small business

Photo courtesy of Jay Xiao

Technology has been an excellent solution for the business and financial sectors since the turn of the century, as far as anyone can see, forever. This includes grand, industry-spanning concerns, like networking, security, language models, and extensive algorithmic processes, but also when it comes to specific use cases like small businesses buying surety bonds. Every part of how people do business has begun a long, perhaps endless, process that sees them upgrading to ever-advancing cutting-edge technological solutions.

Jay Xiao has been watching this happen since the advent of the internet. His new startup, SuretyNow, is bringing surety insurance to small businesses like never before, all through the power of technology and innovation.

Providing surety to future-focused companies

Surety bonds are essential to investment and trust when companies collaborate on projects. They assure that if one company falters or makes a wrong move, the resources they promised will still be there, people will still get paid, and there will be no surprising fiscal holes for the project to fall into. For small businesses that are risking their necks with every big bet and ambitious project, surety bonds are invaluable.

So where were the companies putting high-tech analytics and custom solutions to work for surety bonds? Jay Xiao and his collaborators asked this question and then set out to solve the problem.

Building a custom tech solution for an industry

“Growing up, I witnessed firsthand how transformative technology can be,” says Jay. “Witnessing pre and post-internet life and realizing how much easier things could be was quite a wake-up call.” Technology has the potential to simplify mundane business tasks, and Jay wanted to make that happen for surety bonds, and Jay wanted to take that step for the small business insurance industry. Founding SuretyNow, they put in the work.

“We spent three weeks getting smart on the space,” says Jay. “Interviewing surety carriers, agents, and customers, and exploring public financial filings. We built an ugly landing page to see if anybody would try to use it to buy bonds. They did.” An incredible round of early funding followed, a true “Angel round” that raised $450 thousand for the startup. The industry needed this solution, and investors knew it.

Using technology to build better businesses and lives

“I’ve always believed in the power of technology to improve people’s lives,” says Jay. “On a fundamental level, that drives me daily.” This kind of innovator, and the kind of startup, has seen so much success in the current world of fintech and will be needed more and more as technology progresses. Even outside of traditionally technological sectors, modern solutions require an eye to the possibilities that come with innovation and progress.

SuretyNow is bringing new tools to small businesses at the perfect time. The need was clear, but the solution was missing, and now a new kind of tool has been created that can be iterated, refined, improved, and eventually further innovated upon. Progress like this comes step by step. Jay Xiao has taken the first step and will be a great resource when the next step comes.