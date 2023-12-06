Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

McDonald’s eyes speedy ramp-up to 50,000 restaurants by 2027

AFP

Published

McDonald's is planning to expand its global footprint by 25 percent
McDonald's is planning to expand its global footprint by 25 percent - Copyright AFP/File Emmanuel DUNAND
McDonald's is planning to expand its global footprint by 25 percent - Copyright AFP/File Emmanuel DUNAND

McDonald’s announced an aggressive expansion roadmap Wednesday to reach 50,000 restaurants worldwide by 2027, in the fastest growth plan in brand history.

The fast-food behemoth, which had 40,275 restaurants at the end of 2022, will seek to effectively grow its network of sites by about one quarter.

McDonald’s, which spread quickly in mid-century America, is already the biggest chain in the fast-food universe, slightly ahead of Starbucks and Subway, two other global brands.

The company is planning about $2.5 billion in capital expenditures in 2024 and will add $300 million to $500 million each year thereafter through 2027.

Manu Steijaert, chief customer officer, said the pace of the current expansion greatly exceeds the previous ramp-up from 30,000 to 40,000 restaurants, which took 18 years.

“Hopefully you can feel the confidence we have in McDonald’s’ development potential over the next four years and beyond,” Steijaert said.

Sales in recent years have been boosted by some new offerings, such as the popular “McCrispy” chicken sandwich. 

The chain has also benefited from greater online ordering since the Covid-19 pandemic, while its reputation for affordability has kept it busy with customer traffic during a period of elevated inflation.

The chain projected nearly two percent revenue growth in 2024.

In this article:Food, restaurant
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the decade Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the decade

Entertainment

Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer

Fans around the world exploded with excitement Monday when Rockstar Games released the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

Reducing the digital health divide with novel wearable communication system

The soft mesh wearable is biosymbiotic, meaning it is custom 3D-printed to fit the user and is so it is unobtrusive.

24 hours ago
Snippets of genetic data were among personal information accessed by hackers at 23andMe Snippets of genetic data were among personal information accessed by hackers at 23andMe

Business

23andMe says hackers saw data from millions of users

Genetics firm 23andMe confirmed that hackers using stolen passwords accessed the personal information about 6.9 million of its members.

19 hours ago
A handout picture courtesy of the US Navy shows the guided missile destroyer USS Carney firing on missiles and drones launched from Yemen on October 19, 2023 A handout picture courtesy of the US Navy shows the guided missile destroyer USS Carney firing on missiles and drones launched from Yemen on October 19, 2023

World

US facing growing Middle East crisis tied to Israel-Hamas war

A handout picture courtesy of the US Navy shows the guided missile destroyer USS Carney firing on missiles and drones launched from Yemen on...

20 hours ago