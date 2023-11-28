Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Markets mixed as traders await US data, Fed speakers

AFP

Published

Traders are keenly awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation later in the week
Traders are keenly awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation later in the week - Copyright AFP Yuki IWAMURA
Traders are keenly awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation later in the week - Copyright AFP Yuki IWAMURA

Asian markets were mixed Tuesday following a tepid performance on Wall Street, with profit-taking tempering hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year and traders awaiting key US inflation data due later this week.

A string of indicators in recent months pointing to a slowing economy — as well as a below-forecast rise in consumer prices — have fuelled optimism that the US central bank has hiked borrowing costs for the last time this cycle.

That has led to speculation decision-makers have managed to walk the thin line between bringing inflation down and averting a recession.

However, analysts said there was a sliver of concern that the readings could point to weakness down the line.

In addition to the closely watched personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred guide on inflation, investors will be keeping watch this week on several other pointers, including consumer confidence and gross domestic product.

A number of central bank officials are also lined up to talk, including boss Jerome Powell, though they are expected to stick to their long-running line that their policy decisions will be based on data, and they see rates staying higher for longer to tame inflation completely.

“The market appears to have embraced the idea that slowing economic data will hasten the arrival of market-friendly rate cuts, even though the Fed has continued to telegraph otherwise,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

“This week will provide plenty of opportunities for traders to decide whether that cooling trend is intact.”

Data suggests traders see almost one percentage point of cuts through next year, with US Treasury yields continuing to come down from their 16-year highs last month.  

In morning trade Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore were in the red, while Shanghai was flat.

Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta rose.

Expectations that rates will come down have put pressure on the dollar, which extended Monday’s losses against the yen and pound.

Traders are also watching developments in oil markets as OPEC and its key allies gear up for a meeting that was delayed until November 30 after some African countries reportedly baulked at more production cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis and Russia are thought to be considering announcing a further reduction in output into the new year as they try to prop up prices, which have come down owing to slowing economies and softening demand.

– Key figures around 0230 GMT –

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 33,370.40 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 17,485.79

Shanghai – Composite: FLAT at 3,031.86

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 148.26 from 148.64 yen on Monday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0954 from $1.0958

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2632 from $1.2627

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.72 pence from 86.75 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $75.29 per barrel 

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.6 percent at $80.42 per barrel 

New York – DOW: DOWN 0.2 percent at 35,333.47 (close)

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,460.70 (close)

In this article:Markets, World
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Italian designer Alessandro Michele has overseen a surge in sales at fashion house Gucci Italian designer Alessandro Michele has overseen a surge in sales at fashion house Gucci

Business

Gucci design studio strikes over move to Milan

Some 40 artisans from Gucci's design studio downed tools over plans to move much of the team from Rome to Milan.

10 hours ago
Hong Kong is swamped with trash -- 13 dumpsites are brimming and the final three landfills are expected to fill by 2030 Hong Kong is swamped with trash -- 13 dumpsites are brimming and the final three landfills are expected to fill by 2030

Business

Experts trash Hong Kong’s ‘throwaway culture’ ahead of plastic ban

Hong Kong is swamped with trash -- 13 dumpsites are brimming and the final three landfills are expected to fill by 2030 - Copyright...

21 hours ago
Computers for sale in Moscow, where residents seemed fatalistic about looming Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine Computers for sale in Moscow, where residents seemed fatalistic about looming Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Tech & Science

AI generated cyberattacks are set to pose a major business operational risk

AI is rising, but the business advantages also come with security risks.

17 hours ago
The Silkyara road tunnel in northern India, which partially collapsed on November 12 The Silkyara road tunnel in northern India, which partially collapsed on November 12

World

Indian army digs by hand to free 41 trapped tunnel workers

The Silkyara road tunnel in northern India, which partially collapsed on November 12 - Copyright AFP Arun SANKARJalees ANDRABIIndian military engineers were preparing to...

22 hours ago