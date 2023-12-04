Marina Shores: A visionary collaboration of ecology and architecture

Image courtesy of SCB

On his journey to one day become an accomplished architect, Samuvel Benhursh’s story resonates with the experiences of countless architecture students. As an architecture undergraduate, Samuvel, like many others, was immersed in a collaborative learning environment. Universities prepared him for the professional world by developing his ability to work seamlessly with a diverse range of skilled individuals, even in the midst of a competitive environment.

From the early stages of his education, Samuvel’s passion for designing transformative structures in captivating panoramas manifested itself. He found himself mentally remaking panoramas of first-world countries during visits, imagining his role as the creative mind behind these amazing architectural wonders. His goal was to secure his dream job at a renowned architectural firm that excelled in innovative design.

Opportunity knocked on Samuvel’s door when he had the honor of working with Solomon Cordwell Buenz, often referred to as SCB, a prestigious architecture firm based in San Francisco. Among his many professional accomplishments, one standout was his pivotal role in advancing the Marina Shores project in Long Beach, California, from its initial conceptual phase through construction administration in partnership with SCB in San Francisco.

Participating in a project from its inception and management to final documentation offers a deep understanding of even the most complex project details. It fosters a deeper connection with clients and stakeholders, a valuable aspect of Samuvel’s work. A top architecture firm, SCB specializes in architecture, land use planning, urban design and interior design and is ranked among the top 51 design firms in the United States. The firm works with clients across the country to create progressive designs that leave a lasting mark on skylines, campuses, communities and neighborhoods.

Developed in partnership with the visionary Onni Group, the Marina Shores project was located at 6500 Pacific Coast Highway. The prime location of this six-acre lot adjacent to the 2nd & PCH complex, along with its size and demand, presented a unique development opportunity. Among its standout features, the project aimed to include a six-story, 600-unit multi-family complex with one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, alongside more than 4,000 square feet of commercial space and parking for more than 1,100 vehicles across. two floors of garages. Developers such as Onni Group are actively seeking partnerships with cities that are committed to addressing the housing shortage and making a positive contribution.

Notably, the Marina Shores project was a Type 5 wood structure versus a Type 1 concrete structure with an estimated cost in excess of a billion dollars. In this effort, Samuvel served as a technical designer and played a key role in assisting the project architect, senior designer, project manager and design principal. His responsibilities included overseeing the critical creation of architectural documentation and working with Salt Landscape Architects, who managed the landscape design of the project. There was a strong need for coordination to incorporate MEP systems into the project.

In the role of Revit BIM Model Manager, Samuvel met a number of challenges and mastered them skillfully. His responsibilities included effective coordination with team members, ensuring model quality and meeting standards. He established clear lines of communication within the team, conducted regular model reviews and provided training to team members to ensure compliance with established standards. In addition, it implemented a robust naming convention and file structure, maintained model integrity, and leveraged Revit’s collaboration tools for seamless integration with consultants.

Samuvel’s capability extended to navigating the complex environment of zoning ordinances and architectural design integration, ensuring compliance with California Building Codes, International Building Codes and other regulations. His close collaboration with senior designers, project architects and project managers was pivotal in aligning the project with land use planning and regulatory requirements.

Another area where Samuvel excelled was developing unit layouts in Revit while ensuring compliance with International Building Codes, California Building Codes and meeting accessibility and life safety standards. This complex task required constant learning and keeping up to date with the latest building codes and regulations, as well as working closely with the construction and MEP teams to ensure comprehensive compliance with regulations.

Optimizing handwork and drawing production was an area where Samuvel’s expertise shone. Utilized the power of Revit automation and standard plug-ins to streamline the creation of a variety of drawings, from plans, sections, elevations, accessibility plans, life safety plans, coordination plans, ceiling plans, and window/door plans. This optimization not only increased efficiency but also improved project timelines.

In addition, Samuvel demonstrated a keen ability to negotiate design aesthetics with consultants and foster productive discussions to bridge the gap between the architectural vision and input from various experts. Tools such as 3D panoramic views and Adobe Creative Suite were used to create visual materials such as concept sketches, diagrams and urban studies that facilitated these negotiations.

In addition to his professional achievements, Samuvel’s architectural prowess shined in numerous competitions, both academic and professional. His achievements included receiving the Design Excellence Award from the Arizona State University Design School and winning prestigious awards in the AI ​​Architecture Competitions.

Samuvel’s dedication to the field of architecture goes beyond recognition. His lifelong pursuit is to positively impact the world through innovative and responsible architectural design. His journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring architects and highlights the importance of collaboration, continuous learning and technological advancement in the field. Samuvel’s story is a testament to the enduring power of architecture to shape our world for the better.