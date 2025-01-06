Mara Pereira turns boring data into stunning visual stories

Photo courtesy of Mara Pereira

In just two years, former Microsoft Cloud Solutions Architect Mara Pereira transformed her frustration with boring reports into Data Pears Consulting. This thriving business helps major corporations turn complex data into compelling visual stories. Her unique approach has earned her international recognition and helped over 500 professionals master the art of data storytelling and report design.

“I used to be the person everyone avoided in meetings—the one drowning colleagues in endless spreadsheets,” Mara Pereira says, recalling her early days as a Data Analyst. “Now I’m teaching colleagues how to turn mind-numbing numbers into incredible data stories.”

Data analysts are often seen as spreadsheet warriors, but Mara Pereira breaks that mold. The founder of Data Pears Consulting has built a six-figure business by doing something surprisingly simple: making corporate data interesting enough for CEOs to pay attention. She treats data as a story waiting to be told, not just numbers waiting to be crunched.

Breaking free from the “boring reports” prison

Mara Pereira did not plan her journey from Microsoft Cloud Solutions Architect to data visualization expert. “Too many times, I’ve heard senior executives saying their reports looked awful and unprofessional. They wanted something that was easy to use, easy to understand, and that looked good,” she recalls. “That’s when I realized all our data meant nothing if people couldn’t understand it.” That moment led her to pivot her career, eventually helping thousands of professionals escape the same “boring reports” trap.

Her creativity and love for UX and design, combined with her engineering background, proved to be a unique advantage in this new direction. While other consultants focused solely on things like performance and technical accuracy, Pereira developed a distinctive approach combining technical precision and visual impact. “A report is more than just tables and charts. It’s like a map. It needs to guide the user to insights clearly and intuitively, not leave them lost in the data.”

Making numbers tell stories

Today, Pereira has revolutionized how organizations approach data presentation. She helped major corporations like BP, Barclays, and Costa Coffee, designing and implementing reporting solutions that transformed their raw data into actionable insights. Her methodology uniquely combines strong design principles, user experience expertise, and data storytelling—creating a comprehensive approach that few in the industry have mastered.

Working with organizations of all sizes, Pereira’s team helps transform data reporting into strategic storytelling. Their methods have proven particularly effective in enabling businesses to make better decisions through improved data presentation, leading to measurable operational efficiency and strategic planning improvements.

Teaching others to break the mold

Through her growing educational platform, Pereira’s impact extends beyond corporate consulting. Her online academy has helped over 500 professionals improve their data reporting practices through comprehensive courses like the Power BI Report Design Bootcamp and Report Design with Figma.

Her YouTube channel, @datapears, reached 25,000 subscribers in 2024. She regularly shares practical data visualization techniques and reporting solutions on the channel, which offers a valuable resource for professionals looking to enhance their data presentation skills by providing insights into technical aspects and design principles.

From side hustle to success story

Since launching Data Pears Consulting in 2022, Mara Pereira has turned her side project into a thriving business. Her course sales have surpassed $80,000, demonstrating a strong demand for practical data visualization and data storytelling skills.

Employees from major corporations like Accenture, NTT Data, Zoho, Deloitte, BHP, AstraZeneca, and Kantar have leveraged her expertise to design Power BI reporting solutions. “Data Pears Consulting connects data insights with clear understanding and beautiful design,” she explains. “Our framework enables organizations to present their findings effectively, which leads to better decision-making processes.” Her success comes from making complex data accessible and actionable for businesses of all sizes.

Mara Pereira’s mission to simplify data

The industry has embraced Pereira’s innovative approach, as evidenced by her receipt of the 2024 Global Recognition Award for exceptional work in information technology. This recognition validates her methodology and highlights the growing importance of effective data visualization in modern business.

Looking ahead, Pereira continues to push the boundaries of data storytelling. “My mission goes beyond just making pretty charts,” she explains. “I am helping organizations unlock the stories hidden in their data, making it possible for everyone—from CEOs to entry-level analysts—to understand and act on their data.”

Pereira is reshaping how professionals approach data visualization through her expanding portfolio of consulting work, educational programs, and digital presence. In an era of information overload, her success proves that the ability to transform complex data into compelling stories is not just valuable—it is essential for business success in the digital age.