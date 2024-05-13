Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Maldives gets IMF debt warning as more Chinese loans loom

AFP

Published

Since coming to power last year, Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu has reoriented the country towards China
Since coming to power last year, Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu has reoriented the country towards China - Copyright AFP Ryan LIM
Since coming to power last year, Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu has reoriented the country towards China - Copyright AFP Ryan LIM

The International Monetary Fund warned the Maldives against looming “debt distress” Monday, as the small but strategically placed luxury tourist destination looks set to borrow more from main creditor China.

Since winning office last year, President Mohamed Muizzu has reoriented the atoll nation — known for its upmarket beach resorts and celebrity vacationers — away from traditional benefactor India and towards Beijing.

Last month his party won parliamentary elections in a landslide after promising to build thousands of apartments, reclaim more land for urban development and upgrade airports, all with Chinese funding.

Without naming the archipelago’s main lender, the IMF said the Maldives remained “at high risk of external and overall debt distress” without “significant policy changes”. 

“Uncertainty surrounding the outlook is high and risks are tilted to the downside, including from delayed fiscal consolidation and weaker growth in key sources markets for tourism,” the IMF said in a statement. 

It urged the Maldives to urgently raise revenue, cut spending and reduce external borrowing to avoid a major economic crisis.

The Maldives is a small nation of 1,192 tiny coral islets scattered 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator, but it strategically straddles key east-west international shipping routes.

Tourism is a crucial source of foreign exchange for the country, home to white sandy beaches and secluded resorts offering Robinson Crusoe-style holidays.

China has pledged more funding since last year’s victory by Muizzu, who thanked the country for its “selfless assistance” for development funds on a state visit to Beijing shortly after he took power. 

Official data showed the Maldives’ foreign debt reaching $4.038 billion last year, about 118 percent of gross domestic product and up nearly $250 million from 2022. 

As of June 2023, the Export-Import Bank of China owned 25.2 percent of the Maldives’ external debt and was the country’s biggest single lender, Maldives finance ministry figures showed.

Debt-burdened neighbour Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt in 2022 after a foreign exchange crisis that brought months of food and fuel shortages. 

More than 50 percent of Sri Lanka’s bilateral debt is owed to China and the island nation is still struggling to restructure its borrowings with IMF assistance.

Unable to service a huge Chinese loan to build a port in the south, Sri Lanka allowed a Chinese state company to take over the facility on a 99-year lease in 2017.

The deal raised fears about Beijing’s use of “debt traps” in exerting its influence abroad, including in the Indian Ocean.

In this article:China, debt, Diplomacy, Economy, Imf, India, Maldives
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv

World

Russia claims more advances in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv - Copyright AFP Robert ATANASOVSKIBarbara WOJAZERRussia said Sunday it had captured...

16 hours ago
Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack

Entertainment

Review: Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in ‘Just Another Day’

Actors Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in the Off-Broadway show "Just Another Day," which is being performed at Theatre 555 in New York.

13 hours ago
Google says advances in artificial intelligence that can create realistic-seeming video or audio prompted changes to its political advertisement policies Google says advances in artificial intelligence that can create realistic-seeming video or audio prompted changes to its political advertisement policies

Tech & Science

Supersonic sound: Chinese university receives audio boost

This audio-video project is covering 22 buildings on campus, including 29 classrooms, 20 conference rooms, and a visitor centre.

12 hours ago
Shelter and gasoline were responsible for a large part of the monthly rise in prices Shelter and gasoline were responsible for a large part of the monthly rise in prices

Business

Op-Ed: Deflation or death? Take your pick.

We live in an economic environment that doesn’t understand its own messages.

10 hours ago