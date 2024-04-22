Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Malaysia to build massive chip design park: PM

AFP

Published

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced a plan to build a massive chip design park
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced a plan to build a massive chip design park - Copyright AFP/File Tobias SCHWARZ
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced a plan to build a massive chip design park - Copyright AFP/File Tobias SCHWARZ

Malaysia’s leader on Monday announced plans to build a massive semiconductor design park, aiming to boost the Southeast Asian nation’s role in the global chip industry.

A prominent player in the semiconductor industry for decades, Malaysia accounts an estimated 13 percent of global back-end manufacturing, according to German tech giant Bosch.

Now it wants to go beyond production and emerge as a chip design powerhouse too, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Monday.

“I am pleased to announce the largest IC (integrated circuit) Design Park in Southeast Asia, that will house world-class anchor tenants and collaborate with global companies such as Arm,” Anwar said in a speech, referring to the British chip design giant.

The park will be located in Selangor state, he said, without offering any details on costs and timelines.

AFP has reached out to Arm for comment.

The project would mark a significant step for Malaysia, which has long been a chip manufacturing hub, with its northern island of Penang home to a number of facilities and is often dubbed the country’s Silicon Valley.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing over advanced tech, especially semiconductors, in recent years have forced many firms to look into relocating their manufacturing from China to other countries including Malaysia, Vietnam and India.

The Malaysian government is actively pursuing investment in its semiconductor industry, and Anwar has said the country should have done better with past opportunities to grow the sector.

“The fact is that we have experienced missed opportunities in technology investments, making it imperative for us to re-strategise,” he said Monday.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

InstaDeep CEO takes AI from Tunis to London

Karim Beguir launched the artificial intelligence start-up InstaDeep in Tunisia in 2014 with just two computers and $2,000.

16 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Last gasp of stupidity — An American civil war as a serious topic

Forget it. Change the subject and move on.  

3 hours ago
Max Verstappen takes the chequered flag to win the Chinese Grand Prix Max Verstappen takes the chequered flag to win the Chinese Grand Prix

Sports

Verstappen wins Chinese Grand Prix to increase title grip

Max Verstappen rounded off a dominant weekend with victory in the first Chinese Grand Prix to extend his world championship lead.

16 hours ago

Business

Q&A: Cloud migration mistakes in 2024

Staying competitive often hinges on embracing innovative solutions. Cloud technology is a powerful tool for businesses.

12 hours ago