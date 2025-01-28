Making waves in outdoor gear, the success story of Shibumi Shade

Photo courtesy of Shibumi Shade

In a world where beach umbrellas often disappoint—toppling in the wind or failing to provide adequate shade—three friends transformed a common frustration into a thriving business. Dane Barnes, Scott Barnes, and Alex Slater founded Shibumi Shade, a company that has quickly become synonymous with innovative outdoor gear, changing the way people experience the beach.

The journey began in 2016 when the trio was visiting their parents’ beach houses on Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Like many beachgoers, they were irritated by traditional umbrellas that were bulky, difficult to set up, and poorly designed for windy conditions. Instead of accepting this inconvenience, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

The initial idea wasn’t to launch a business but to solve a problem they faced on regular beach outings. “We were tired of dealing with umbrellas that couldn’t stand up to the wind, so we set out to create something that worked,” said Slater. This determination sparked the creation of a prototype, a project driven by creativity and the desire for a better solution.

Utilizing materials sourced from local hardware stores, the founders crafted a makeshift design that combined practicality with style. With a small investment of about $200, they developed a lightweight and portable sunshade. The team worked tirelessly, often after their day jobs, to refine their product, sewing it together on a home sewing machine they learned to operate.

As the founders brought their innovative shade to the beach, they quickly attracted attention from curious beachgoers. “People started approaching us and asking about our shade,” Alex shares. “Their interest gave us the confidence to pursue this further.”

As word of mouth spread, demand grew rapidly, compelling the founders to seek manufacturing partners to meet the rising need for their product. By 2017, Shibumi Shades had entered retail spaces, becoming a favorite among beach enthusiasts. Today, the company boasts over 300,000 shades sold and has become a staple on coastlines across the United States.

The commitment to quality and innovation has been at the core of Shibumi’s success. The founders focused on building strong relationships with their customers, personally reaching out to thousands to gather feedback. “Listening to our community has been essential in our growth,” Alex emphasizes.

The company’s profitability from year one is a testament to their hard work and strategic approach. Now employing a dedicated team of 22 and operating out of a 17,000-square-foot warehouse, Shibumi Shades continues to expand its reach. Their growth has been driven by the effectiveness of their product, their commitment to listening to customers, and their dedication to continually improving their offerings.

For example, this year, they launched the Quiet Canopy as a direct result of customer feedback about noise levels, featuring a design that produces a softer, more pleasing sound at all wind speeds. Additionally, they introduced the Wind Assist™, an accessory developed after receiving numerous inquiries from customers concerned about shade availability on calm days. This handy addition attaches to the corners of the Shibumi Shade® canopy, anchoring each side with sandbags to create a tent-like shape, ensuring that beachgoers can enjoy shade even when there’s barely a breeze.

As the business matures, the founders are excited about the future. Shibumi recently reintroduced their signature shade in vibrant pink and orange hues, inspired by the breathtaking sunsets along the coast. This launch is particularly noteworthy, as the company has long focused on cultivating a recognizable identity with its signature teal and blue colors. Recognizing the importance of evolving to meet customer desires, the founders incorporated these new colors with their innovative Quiet Canopy fabric. This demonstrates Shibumi’s commitment to adaptability and growth while remaining dedicated to its original mission of providing exceptional outdoor experiences.

The success of Shibumi Shades is not just about a product; it’s a story of friendship, resilience, and the belief that a simple idea can lead to remarkable outcomes. It all started with a shared problem, and it has grown into a journey that the founders are all passionate about.

In a market increasingly focused on quality and user experience, Shibumi Shades stands out as an inspiring example of how frustration can ignite innovation, leading to a successful business that resonates with customers long after the summer sun has set.