Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Maker of rifle used in Texas massacre to skip NRA convention

“Daniel Defense is not attending the “NRA” meeting due to the horrifying tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” the company told AFP.

Published

A May 16, 2022 Twitter post by Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the assault rifle used to kill 19 young children and two teachers in the Texas town of Uvalde
A May 16, 2022 Twitter post by Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the assault rifle used to kill 19 young children and two teachers in the Texas town of Uvalde - Copyright AFP/File STR
A May 16, 2022 Twitter post by Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the assault rifle used to kill 19 young children and two teachers in the Texas town of Uvalde - Copyright AFP/File STR

Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the assault rifle used in the Uvalde school shooting in Texas, said Thursday it will not attend a convention this week in the state of the powerful National Rifle Association gun lobby.

“Daniel Defense is not attending the National Rifle Association (“NRA”) meeting due to the horrifying tragedy in Uvalde, Texas where one of our products was criminally misused,” the company told AFP.

“We believe this week is not the appropriate time to be promoting our products in Texas at the NRA meeting,” it said.

The convention will be held in Houston, Texas from May 27-29. The NRA has been instrumental in preventing the passage of stricter firearms regulations in the United States.

Daniel Defense previously promised its full cooperation with the investigation into the Tuesday massacre, in which 19 young children and two teachers were killed.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and community devastated by this evil act,” it said.

A week before the shooting, the company tweeted an image of a young boy sitting on the floor with an assault rifle across his legs, as an adult points a finger toward the weapon.

“Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it,” text accompanying the picture said.

The Daniel Defense account has since been set so its tweets can only be viewed by approved followers.

In this article:Crime, DanielDefense, gun, school, texas, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

China claims almost all of the resource-rich waterway China claims almost all of the resource-rich waterway

World

Marcos says Philippines to uphold South China Sea ruling

Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he would uphold an international ruling against Beijing over the disputed South China Sea.

18 hours ago
Videos on social media of Russian helicopters being shot down are very public evidence of the extent of the losses Videos on social media of Russian helicopters being shot down are very public evidence of the extent of the losses

Business

Is Ukraine the attack helicopter’s grave?

The numerous videos on social media of Russian helicopter gunships being shot down are very public evidence of the extent of the losses.

12 hours ago

Business

No slump for pump and dump cryptocurrency gangs

The value of an obscure coin called Enzyme was tumbling downwards earlier this month — but then something unusual happened on May 15.

8 hours ago
A resident rushes to safety before Russian shells start slamming into her village near Kharkiv A resident rushes to safety before Russian shells start slamming into her village near Kharkiv

World

In a village near Kharkiv, life under constant shelling

"This is how we live, running to our cellars. Maybe we should leave," cries retired nurse Larysa Kosynets.

17 hours ago