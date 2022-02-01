Make millions with Stellar (XLM) and Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Image: SeeSaw Protocol

This article is Sponsored Content

With the massive variety of new cryptocurrencies flooding the market, it’s hard to know where to invest next. In order for any new cryptocurrency to challenge the dominance of Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), it will have to provide enhanced utility and demonstrate real-world value.

Stellar (XLM) and Seesaw Protocol (SSW) aim to do just that and could be the most likely cryptocurrencies to surge in value in 2022. Let’s explore what makes these two cryptocurrencies unique and how they could potentially make you millions in the future.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Seesaw Protocol is a new cryptocurrency that has the potential for tremendous growth in 2022. SSW has just begun its presale, and with its launch just weeks away, it represents the best opportunity for holders to get in early before the initial coin offering (ICO).

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) will act as a genuine multi-chain connector, bridging Polygon (MATIC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance’s Smart Chain (BSC). This enables holders to undertake multi-chain swaps at the most affordable and expedient rates possible by using numerous solutions.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) will be listed on multiple exchanges, such as PancakeSwap and Uniswap. Each purchase of SSW carries a 3% fee, and each sale 5%. This benefits holders because the fees are dispersed among existing SSW holders, which means the longer you hold, the more tokens you’ll gather. This may also contribute to the cryptocurrency’s stabilisation by encouraging users to retain rather than sell, hence reducing volatility.

With the demand for faster, cheaper, and cross-chain transactions, Seesaw Protocol appears to be in an ideal position to challenge the top two and generate enormous value for holders.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar is solely focused on digital asset trading. What distinguishes Stellar from other cryptocurrencies is that its coins (lumens) are not intended to hold value in and of themselves. Rather than that, they serve as a means of exchange.

For instance, suppose your native currency is the United States dollar and you wish to pay someone in euros. Historically, this has required a wire transfer, which is both slow and costly. However, using Stellar, you may complete this transaction almost instantaneously and at a low to no cost.

Stellar (XLM) accomplishes this by taking your US dollars, converting them to euros in the most efficient manner possible, and transferring the funds to your receiver. And Stellar accomplishes all of this almost instantly.

While this is quite useful, it is only the beginning of Stellar’s utility. Additionally, Stellar enables anyone to construct their own “value token.” Thus, you may build a token to represent any fiat cash, cryptocurrency, loyalty points, gift cards, or even actual things such as apples or diamonds.

The disadvantage of Ethereum’s (ETH) smart contracts is that they can cause the network to crash. The execution of all of these simple programmes sequentially slows down the system and increases its cost. As a result, basic transactions are no longer suitable for Ethereum transactions.

However, this disadvantage is Stellar’s strength. Because Stellar’s primary objective is to facilitate financial transactions, it is designed to keep transactions fast and feasible.

Even as new capabilities, such as Automated Market Maker, are added to Stellar, they are designed to be as lightweight and clear as possible. Users of Stellar can only create tokens and use all of the network’s built-in functionalities – they cannot write smart contracts.

More On Seesaw Protocol: