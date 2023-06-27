Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Macron under fire from left over latest jobs jab

AFP

Published

During a walkaboout in Marseille, Macron got into a discussion with a woman about her son's job prospects
During a walkaboout in Marseille, Macron got into a discussion with a woman about her son's job prospects - Copyright AFP WANG Zhao
During a walkaboout in Marseille, Macron got into a discussion with a woman about her son's job prospects - Copyright AFP WANG Zhao

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday faced accusations of minimising the problems of unemployment after he told the mother of a jobseeker that her son could easily find work.

In a typically robust exchange during a visit to the southern city of Marseille, the president told the woman her son could pick up to “10 offers” if he walked around the city’s historic Vieux Port area which is home to dozens of cafes and eateries.

Macron, 45, a former investment banker, has already had previous controversial exchanges over job seeking, in 2018 telling a young man he just had to “cross the street” to find work and telling another man in May work was just “one metre away”.

“What does your son want to work in?” Macron asked the woman during a walkabout in Marseille on Monday after she said her son, 33, could not find work and was in rent arrears.

“It does not matter… anything!” she replied.

Macron told her: “You are not going to persuade me that, if he is really looking for a job in Marseille, and that he is ready to take a job as a waiter, that there is no job as a waiter.

“I promise you: If I take a walk around the Vieux Port tonight with you, I’m sure we will find 10 job offers,” he said.

But the new head of the CFDT union, Marylise Leon, warned the president that “things were not as simple as all that”.

“What message is the president of the republic sending to people who are employed in cafes and restaurants — that they just have to knock on the door and get work?” she told BFM TV.

“It denies the skills and the difficulties of the working conditions,” she added.

MP for the hard-left France Unbowed party Mathilde Panot said “Macron has become a caricature of Macron”.

“Showing such contempt to people, the only unemployed person we hope for in the country is Emmanuel Macron,” she said.

Tensions have bubbled in France between Macron’s government and the left over his pension reform to raise the retirement age. 

Earlier this year, his Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin accused the hard-left of wanting a “society without effort” and seeking the “right to laziness”.

The unemployment rate in France currently is at around 7 percent, its lowest level since the early 1980s.

Responding to Macron’s challenge, the regional daily La Provence took a stroll around the Vieux Port and said it found no less than 13 job offers in one-and-a-half hours.  

In this article:Employment, France, macron, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Australia plans huge fines if big tech fails to tackle disinformation

Tech giants could face billions of dollars in fines for failing to tackle disinformation under proposed Australian laws.

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ground Control to Chris Hadfield: Astronaut comes to London

Chris Hadfield, the intrepid Canadian astronaut, came to London to talk about his time in space.

16 hours ago
Ex-Audi boss Rupert Stadler has admitted to his role in the 'dieselgate' scandal Ex-Audi boss Rupert Stadler has admitted to his role in the 'dieselgate' scandal

Business

Ex-Audi boss faces verdict in German ‘dieselgate’ case

Ex-Audi boss Rupert Stadler has admitted to his role in the 'dieselgate' scandal - Copyright POOL/AFP Matthias SchraderJean-Philippe LACOUREx-Audi CEO Rupert Stadler is Tuesday...

11 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with the country's top security officials Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with the country's top security officials

World

Putin accuses West of wanting Russians ‘to kill each other’ in mutiny

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with the country's top security officials - Copyright SPUTNIK/AFP Valery SHARIFULINRussian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Ukraine and...

15 hours ago