Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Macron defends French farmers in talks with Argentina’s Milei

AFP

Published

Copyright AFP/File TANG CHHIN Sothy
Copyright AFP/File TANG CHHIN Sothy
Francesco FONTEMAGGI

President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday defended France’s resistance to a much-touted trade deal between the European Union and South American countries in talks with his Argentine counterpart Javier Milei in Buenos Aires.

Macron visited the Argentine president, an ardent fan of US President-elect Donald Trump, ahead of a G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro set to be dominated by Trump’s impending return to power.

Both Macron and Milei will attend the meeting of world leaders.

At their meeting in Buenos Aires the French leader reiterated his country’s opposition to a proposed blockbuster trade pact among the European Union and four South American countries, including Brazil and Argentina.

EU officials are pushing to get the trade deal over the line with or without France by the end of the year.

France is trying to assemble a blocking minority of EU members who fear the deal would flood the European bloc with cheap Brazilian and Argentine beef, among other goods.

En route to his talks with Milei, Macron said he would push “the defense of our agriculture and our farmers.”

He added that while he and Milei, a climate sceptic who pulled his country out of UN climate talks in Azerbaijan this week, “don’t always think the same thing on many subjects”, their talks would help lay the ground for the G20.

Milei’s climate snub came a day befor he visited Trump this week at his Mar-a-Lago resort, the first foreign leader to visit the Republican.

It sparked fears Milei could pull Argentina out of the landmark 2015 Paris deal on slashing emissions, as Trump did during his first presidential term and could do again after his return to the White House.

Macron’s aides said he would attempt to convince the insurgent Milei to back “the international consensus” on global issues, including climate change.

While in Argentina Macron visited a church seen as a symbol of resistance during Argentina’s 1976-1983 dictatorship.

At least 22 French citizens, including two nuns, were killed or disappeared during the dictatorship’s so-called Dirty War against suspected left-wing opponents.

In this article:Argentine, dictature, diplomatie, France, histoire, politique, sommet
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Singer-songwriter KINO Singer-songwriter KINO

Entertainment

KINO talks about his 2025 ‘I think I think too much’ U.S. tour

Singer-songwriter KINO chatted about his U.S. Tour "I think I think too much," which will kick off in January of 2025.

23 hours ago
DevFestYYC DevFestYYC

Tech & Science

Like Calgary’s tech scene, DevFestYYC is hitting new heights — and inspiring developers globally to join the fun

Greg Bennett is co-founder of Google Developer Groups YYC and producer of DevFestYYC. Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital Journal Thanks to his multi-coloured robe,...

16 hours ago
Eric Johnson and Candace Cameron Bure Eric Johnson and Candace Cameron Bure

Entertainment

Review: Candace Cameron Bure and Eric Johnson star in their new Great American Family holiday film

Actors Candace Cameron Bure and Eric Johnson star in their new Great American Family film "A Christmas Less Traveled."

22 hours ago
The buyer has pledged to donate the apatosaurus nicknamed Vulcan to a museum The buyer has pledged to donate the apatosaurus nicknamed Vulcan to a museum

World

Dinosaur skeleton fetches 6 million euros in Paris sale

The skeleton of a 22-metre-long dinosaur (70 feet) fetched six million euros ($6.4 million).

21 hours ago