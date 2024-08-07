Machine thinking: The fastest growing countries in the world for AI revealed

Computers and offices. — Image by © Tim Sandle.

A new study reveals countries that are seemingly advancing AI at the fastest rate. This review reveals that the U.S. takes the first place with over $335 billion of private investments over the last ten years. There are 5,500 AI start-ups created in the US and in 2024 people interested in AI can find 71,000 related vacancies.

China takes second place, and the U.K. is third, investing $3.7 billion into AI in 2023. In China, there are more AI specialists in the general workforce, 0.64 percent of all people working in China. Compared to India, the UK founded twice as few start-ups, totalling 727.

Israel and Canada occupy fourth and fifth spots. Of other countries, India stands out, with over 12,000 AI-related vacancies opening this year. Israel has the highest concentration of AI talent compared to the total workforce with 1.13 percent. In 2023 Canada spent on AI a little more than Israel, $1.61 billion. In total, AI-related job postings in Canada make up 1.05 percent of all vacancies, the third-highest rate in the ranking.

This is based on an assessment performed by the company ZeroBounce. The study analyses private investments made in the last decade, the number of AI-related start-ups and workforce-related criteria such as the rate of AI specialists and related job postings.

The data for the study was collected from reports by Statista, GlobalData, and Visual Capitalist. In addition, the study also takes into account job vacancies related to AI and a number of AI specialists in the workforce of each country. Finally, the study also provides a general AI index calculated by Tortoise Media for the context.

The final ranking is based on the size of private investments made within the last decade. This reveals:

Country Private investments 2023 Private investments 2013-2023 AI Startups 2013-2024 AI talent Global AI Index AI job postings AI vacancies 2024 United States $67.22B $335.24B 5,509 0.34% 100 1.62% 71000 China $7.76B $103.65B 1,446 0.64% 61.5 0.61% 21,508 United Kingdom $3.78B $22.25B 727 0.35% 41.8 0.85% 5,218 Israel $1.52B $12.83B 442 1.13% 40.0 0.59% 857 Canada $1.61B $10.56B 397 0.45% 40.3 1.05% 3,802 Germany $1.91B $10.35B 319 0.69% 39.2 0.81% 4,673 India $1.39B $9.85B 338 0.42% 31.4 0.15% 12,047 France $1.69B $8.31B 391 0.49% 32.8 1.07% 2,694 South Korea $1.39B $7.25B 189 0.79% 40.3 0.47% 426 Singapore $1.14B $6.25B 193 0.88% 49.7 1.07% 1584

Germany ranks sixth, investing $10.35 billion into AI technologies. In the last year, Germany was more active with AI investments than Canada or Israel, spending $1.91 billion. There are a little fewer start-ups connected to artificial intelligence here than in Canada but there are still over 4,600 open vacancies this year alone.

India holds the seventh place with its AI investments summing up to $9.85 billion over the last decade. India offers more jobs related to AI than Canada and has more start-ups than Germany with 338.

France takes the eighth place, investing $8.31 billion into the AI industry. South Korea is ninth with private investors putting $7.25 billion towards AI technologies. Singapore closes the ranking of the countries most advanced in AI, with tenth place and $6.25 billion, over 50 times less than the United States. Just like France, Singapore has 1.07% AI specialists in the total workforce but only 193 start-ups.