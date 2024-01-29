M&A advisor shares how to know if your company is ready to sell

Photo courtesy of Dena Jalbert

Many entrepreneurs launch their company with the dream of one day successfully selling it and reaching what is often considered one of the pinnacles of entrepreneurship: your first exit. Achieving a successful exit starts with ensuring that you build a company that is sellable — putting the right systems and teams in place for sustainable success.

“It’s very important to have leaders to oversee the key functions of your business: operations, finance, sales and business development, and technology,” said Dena Jalbert, chief executive officer of Align Business Advisory Services, an M&A advisory firm. “Most owners of smaller businesses try to handle all those themselves, but it risks the future growth and scale of the business.”

Jalbert, a leading M&A advisor to middle market companies, founded Align to make M&A services accessible to middle and lower middle market companies often overlooked by large M&A firms. Her firm has now become one of the dominant players in the space advising companies across an array of industries and sizes to guide them to successful exits. She weighed in on the systems, processes and teams that need to be in place to maximize the success of an exit.

Attract the buyers you want

A small business will attract buyers by having company leaders in place who aren’t the founder or owner, Jalbert said. She argued that this shows the company has a succession plan and has scaled beyond the sweat equity of the founder and owner.

Having others in key leadership lets a buyer know the company doesn’t rely on the owner’s efforts only. In turn, Jalbert contended, this lessens the risk that the company will go backward after being acquired.

There are two key areas buyers will focus on when deciding whether to acquire your business: financial growth and stability. According to Jalbert, your business will attract buyers when you’ve achieved three to five years of financial growth and stability. The consistent growth in revenue and profit indicates your business has achieved a scale where it can grow and manage costs.

Jalbert noted that a business further displays scale and stability through its customer concentration. The business has risen to the scale and stability desired by an acquirer if revenue and profit are spread across many customers rather than a few.

Small businesses often generate revenue from a few customers to start, Jalbert explained. However, as the company grows, revenue must come from many customers to reduce the risk of failure if a few customers go away.

Clean up your bookkeeping

If your business has achieved the scale to attract a buyer, you must make sure your financial records are in shape. Otherwise, you risk a buyer losing interest. Jalbert offered the following advice on three typical practices small business owners must clean up to sell their companies:

1. “Running personal expenses through the business”

Jalbert cited this as “the first area we see issues.” She explained that “it’s important to keep owner expenses out of the business so that the operating margins are clear.”

2. “Cash versus accrual accounting”

According to Jalbert, “most small businesses utilize cash-basis accounting for their bookkeeping. However, buyers will want to use accruals, so it is important to understand the implication and what it would take to convert or reconcile between those two methods before going to market.”

3. “Not keeping the books up to date on a regular basis”

“Many owners,” Jalbert argued, “don’t fully reconcile their financials on a monthly basis; rather, they do it for tax purposes. It’s important to close your books every month to ensure results are up to date real time. Buyers can’t make an offer on a business in July using February financials, as it doesn’t represent the most recent performance.”

Fixing these bookkeeping mistakes will help small business owners present the proper financials to prospective buyers.

Focus on three key areas

For the owners of small businesses who didn’t know where to focus efforts before, you can now know to prioritize leadership, financial growth and stability, and customer concentration. Doing so will help you attract buyers if they’re looking to sell.