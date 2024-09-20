Looking at green energy through a real estate lens: Suneet Singal’s view on the sector

Photo courtesy of Suneet Singal

When Suneet Singal, a veteran business professional with deep roots in the real estate sector, transitioned into the green energy landscape, he saw an opportunity to merge his expertise with a burgeoning industry that promises a sustainable future. With an extensive background in various stages of the real estate ecosystem, from raw land development to stabilized commercial buildings, Singal’s shift to green energy might seem unorthodox initially. However, upon closer inspection, the transition appears both natural and innovative, reflecting a broader trend among professionals rethinking their career paths in light of global sustainability goals.

A thorough understanding of investment strategies, risk-reward analysis, and urban and suburban development’s intricacies marked Singal’s real estate career. The real estate world is defined by a clear set of parameters, where decisions are guided by tangible metrics such as cap rates, property valuations, and credit ratings. It was this analytical and metrics-driven approach that Singal brought into the green energy sector, which he saw as an untapped potential ripe for innovative financial models and sustainable growth.

The green energy revolution is not just about providing sustainable solutions but also about creating a stable and profitable investment landscape. Singal saw that green energy initiatives could be framed within the same investment structures used in real estate, providing a familiar and secure investment avenue for traditional investors. This dual focus on sustainability and financial stability is what makes green energy an appealing sector for real estate professionals.

“I wanted to convey a message that it’s never too late to change career path to something more environmentally friendly, and it really isn’t as big of a jump as one might think. Pardon the cliche, but everyone can win. Realistically, anyone in the Real Estate game is there for one reason, and we can also be in this industry for the same one and help save the planet at the same time. I see myself as being one of the first few of many making the transition from Real Estate to Green Energy. I’m merely spreading awareness.” Said Suneet Singal, Managing Director.

Singal has been involved in a multitude of projects producing renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel, and now exploring hydrogen as a new energy commodity. Produced through electrolysis using renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, or hydroelectric power, green hydrogen represents a crucial step toward reducing carbon emissions and mitigating environmental degradation.

Recent projections emphasize the important role of green hydrogen in the transition towards long-term sustainability. By replacing fossil fuel energy sources that contribute to significant carbon dioxide emissions, green hydrogen emerges as an environmentally friendly alternative with the potential to revolutionize various industries.

The expected increase in electrolyzer capacity to 134–240 GW by 2030 is set to drive extended supply chains, representing a major milestone in adopting green hydrogen. This significant rise underscores the growing recognition of green hydrogen’s transformative impact on environmental sustainability and economic development.

Market growth is crucial for industrialized economies, but green hydrogen offers significant sustainable growth potential to industries worldwide. This could also create up to 2 million jobs annually worldwide between 2030 and 2050, underscoring the global impact and substantial economic advantages of embracing green hydrogen technologies.

“We are at the beginning of the Green Hydrogen revolution, and the possibilities are virtually endless. The sector has all the makings to become a trillion-dollar market and may well do so in the not-so-distant future. If we look back to the birth of EVs (electric vehicles), there were plenty of doubters. Fast forward 15-20 years to today, and they’re everywhere. There is certainly a long way to go, but the potential is all there to shape the energy landscape for generations to come.” Commented Singal.

Green hydrogen has the potential to revolutionize various industries as it is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fossil fuels and offers a clean and sustainable source of energy. It can be used as a zero-emission fuel in the transportation sector, as well as in metal treatment, food processing, fertilizer production, and petroleum refining. Additionally, it can generate electricity through fuel cells, making it a highly versatile and valuable technology for the power generation sector.

Despite its potential, the widespread adoption of green hydrogen faces significant challenges. One major obstacle is the high cost of producing green hydrogen, primarily due to the need for extensive infrastructure development. Building the required electrolysis facilities, transportation pipelines, and hydrogen fueling stations requires a substantial initial capital investment, which can be a stumbling block for many. However, with technological advancements and the joint efforts of policymakers, investors, and industry stakeholders, these challenges can be overcome, paving the way for a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

“With the cost of green hydrogen becoming more affordable and with a huge market potential in terms of investment opportunities, it’s a no-brainer. The potential is yet to be fully unlocked, but with costs falling and potential rising, there are significant opportunities. As we continue to explore innovative solutions for reducing our carbon footprint, green hydrogen is emerging as a promising alternative that could revolutionize the way we power our world,” concluded Singal.

Suneet Singal’s transition from real estate to green energy reflects a broader trend of professionals recognizing renewable energy’s economic and environmental potential. The green energy revolution offers an unprecedented opportunity to marry financial returns with sustainability, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future. As more individuals and businesses follow Singal’s lead, the momentum towards a greener future continues to build, promising transformative impacts on both the economy and the environment.