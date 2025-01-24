Levven’s innovation journey of rewiring the building industry

James Keirstead is President and CEO of Levven. - Photo by Digital Journal

“No one gets into a business thinking, ‘I’m going to spend the next eight years just trying to get code opened up so I can go sell,’” says James Keirstead, CEO of Edmonton-based Levven, a company that manufactures smart home switches.

Keirstead sits comfortably in his chair, reflecting on the challenges of transforming a deeply traditional industry. He smiles while recounting the specific details and challenges his company faced — challenges that would make many entrepreneurs give up and throw in the towel.

But Keirstead didn’t give up.

While we spoke, workers in his small factory beside us assembled circuit boards and managed production, illustrating Levven’s commitment to producing its hardware locally.

We just finished a tour of the facility where Levven manufactures its wire-free smart switches. The production floor is compact, and workers move about between stations where Levven manufactures its circuit boards.

As we walked through, Keirstead paused by a table where machines soldered components onto circuit boards while technicians conducted meticulous quality-control checks. He described how every step in the process — both automated and manual — ensures that the final product meets Levven’s high standards.

Keirstead, who previously led Blue Falls Manufacturing and turned Arctic Spas into one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies in the early 2000s, brings years of leadership experience to the table.

Today Keirstead is focused on innovation in the building industry, where his company is creating outsized industry impact around a simple building component: the lightswitch.

The construction industry is known for its reliance on skilled labour, its critical role in shaping the places we live and work, and its deep-rooted attachment to “the way things have always been done.”

But as the demand for smarter, more efficient, and sustainable homes grows, this attachment to tradition is being tested like never before.

At the forefront of this shift is Levven, a Canadian company tackling one of the industry’s biggest challenges — adopting innovation in a sector where change is often met with resistance.

Tradition meets transformation

Levven’s wire-free switches are a fundamental rethinking of how electrical systems in homes operate.

Unlike traditional switches, which require physical wiring to connect switches to light fixtures, Levven’s solution removes the need for wiring altogether.

The switches communicate wirelessly with a central control hub, which is pre-programmed to manage all the connected devices in a home. This means no wires need to be run through walls, saving significant time and material costs during construction.

The wire-free switches are battery-powered, designed to last for years, and can be placed anywhere in a home without restrictions — on walls, furniture, or even glass.

Builders and homeowners benefit from greater flexibility in design and functionality, while reducing the environmental impact associated with copper wiring and other materials.

“I really started asking the question: what’s the problem? What are we really solving for? Because at the end of the day, if we start talking about technology people’s eyes gloss over,” Keirstead explains.

Keirstead did what every entrepreneur who finds success focuses on: solving a problem first, rather than just selling with a technology-driven message.

The risk, however, was clear — Levven was introducing unfamiliar tools and processes into an industry resistant to change.

Overcoming code change complexities

One of Levven’s early and ongoing challenges has been redefining long-standing electrical codes.

Keirstead explains that the Canadian electrical code lacked a definition for a wall switch, requiring Levven to work with regulators to show how wire-free solutions could comply.

“It was a monumental task,” he says, emphasizing the significance of their efforts to drive innovation.

Levven worked to address this ambiguity, pushing for regulatory updates to accommodate wire-free switches. The process was laborious, involving lobbying efforts and collaborations with major players like Schneider Electric.

In Canada, Levven succeeded in removing outdated sections of the code that assumed wall switches must be physically connected to wiring.

In the U.S., Levven faced similar hurdles but found opportunities to work with larger organizations to propose joint solutions.

Keirstead emphasizes how critical it was to have data and real-world examples to win over regulators, and he stresses the importance of demonstrating how the technology works and why it offers improvements, rather than relying on theoretical arguments.

Levven’s financial journey: Bootstrapping and growth

Levven began as a bootstrapped company, relying on meticulous cash flow management and a supportive group of investors.

Reflecting on Levven’s early days, Keirstead says it was a constant effort to juggle resources and keep moving forward as the company built its foundation.

In 2015, Levven secured its first external funding from the Accelerate Fund, which recognized the company’s potential to transform home building with innovative technology.

More recently, Levven received funding from Prairies Economic Development Canada to scale up its manufacturing capabilities and support its growth in the residential construction market.

Despite these successes, Levven’s approach has remained focused on sustainable, steady growth.

Keirstead describes the challenges of bootstrapping as difficult but notes it taught the team valuable lessons in resilience and efficiency.

Addressing labour and trade resistance

While builders have increasingly adopted Levven’s solutions, some contractors have proven more resistant.

Part of this stems from the shrinking labour pool in construction and the financial challenges smaller contractors face.

Keirstead notes that many contractors struggle to quantify the costs of individual components like switches and wiring.

Levven tackled this by developing detailed cost models, breaking down the economic advantages of wire-free solutions.

“For many contractors, it was the first time they really understood the financial impact of individual components,” says Keirstead.

These models have helped bridge the gap, enabling contractors to see Levven’s solutions as opportunities rather than threats.

Sustainability benefits

Levven’s innovation also addresses pressing environmental concerns.

By reducing copper usage in wiring by up to 39%, Levven is helping alleviate the strain on global copper supplies — a critical issue as industries like electric vehicles place additional demand on this resource.

Keirstead explains that reducing copper usage in home wiring has significant environmental benefits, especially given the increasing demand for copper in industries like electric vehicles.

This dual focus on economic and environmental efficiency positions Levven as a leader in smart, sustainable construction.

Changing the conversation and the road ahead

Levven’s ambitions extend far beyond wire-free switches.

Keirstead envisions a future where smart home technology drives insights into how homes are used, helping builders design better, more efficient spaces.

“That could change everything — from the size of homes to their layouts. Smaller, smarter, and more sustainable could become the new standard,” he says.

Commercial properties are also on the horizon for Levven, though Keirstead acknowledges that additional technological advances will be needed to address the unique challenges of these environments.

While data helps, innovation often hinges on relationships.

Levven’s approach has involved extensive outreach to builders and contractors, pairing technical demonstrations with real-world case studies.

Large builders, who see the value in cutting costs and speeding up timelines, often lead the way in adopting the technology.

Keirstead explains that large builders often help shift industry dynamics, as their influence and community impact can make it easier to introduce new technologies and processes.

As Levven continues its expansion into major markets like Texas, Florida, and Arizona, the company’s focus remains on creating products that deliver tangible value to end users while simplifying life for builders and contractors.

Keirstead emphasizes that innovation must deliver value by making homes smarter, more efficient, and affordable while addressing industry challenges like labour shortages.

The construction industry may not change overnight, but Levven’s story is a reminder that even the most entrenched systems can evolve with patience, persistence, and a relentless focus on solving real problems.

For Keirstead and his team, the mission is clear: rewire not just the walls of our homes, but the mindset of an industry.