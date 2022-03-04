Less cash around: The rise of mobile payment methods

Tech giant Apple has come under fire for its tight control of the App Store, where developers are required to use its payment system - Copyright AFP/File Eric BARADAT

Are we edging towards a cashless society? One consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic was to push the use of cashless payments as part of the move to reduce contact with items that might be carrying the virus (in this case, bank notes). The use of alternative payments was helped by an increase to the contactless payment limit, which is now £100, which the U.K. government approved during the period of the pandemic.

The rates of cashless adoption vary by country. An opportunity to take a deeper dive into the U.K. has been provided by the retailer Buymobiles. Here data has been compiled that considers the U.K. population’s attitudes towards using cashless payment methods. The survey was based on a poll of 2,870 U.K. adults.

The findings show that 70 percent of people prefer cashless methods such as contactless cards or smartphone payments over physical currency.

There is not only the immediate convenience factor when it comes to explaining why many prefer cashless transactions. To this can be added organizational matter for 63 percent of participants also think that using cashless payments is more helpful when it comes to keeping track of spending.

In addition, a sizable proportion of people – at 12 percent – state that they never withdraw bank notes. In terms of those who withdraw bank notes, the proportion who do this regularly was only 21 percent and the frequency of doing so was established as monthly.

There are demographic factors of interest from within the general data set, with an interest in being cashless standing greater with younger people. Here, 82 percent of people aged 20-30, prefer using cashless methods. Even within older sections of the poll group, preferring cashless was in the majority (68 percent of those aged 60-70 preferred cashless payments). Despite the reliance on cards and mobile devices, the older section of the survey were more likely to feel comfortable if they were carrying some cash in case of an emergency.

These data patterns tally with the overall decrease with cash withdrawals, which have fallen from £81 billion in 2020 to £79 billion in 2021 across the U.K. (as assessed by ATM transactions). Overall ATM transactions have declined around 10 percent annually.

Of the cashless payments, the main growth area is with mobile devices. This is borne out by over half of the survey respondents indicating they often leave their home without physical cards, cash and a wallet. Instead this section relies on their mobile phones alone to make payments. For mobile device, the main payment method was either Apple or Google Pay.

However, there was a reluctance from participants to go completely cashless with 41 percent saying they would never move over completely to alternative payment methods.