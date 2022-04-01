Leading with vision and purpose: Eric Benz on the future of the cannabis industry

Photo courtesy Eric Benz

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

One decade after Washington and Colorado legalized cannabis for recreational use, the cannabis industry still faces an unfair stigma from a portion of the population as well as unfair treatment from established financial institutions. This stigma and unfair treatment exist even though cannabis has also been legal for medical use since 1996 and is currently a highly profitable industry.

Despite the well known medical benefits, the environmentally friendly effects, the positive influence on the supply-chain & the economy, as well as the cultural cache, the government and traditional financial institutions still prohibit cannabis companies from accessing financial services; no matter how much legal money a cannabis company earns, they are not allowed to store their money in banks. Beyond the unfair treatment, as the global cannabis market is expected to grow from $28 billion in 2021 to $197 billion in 2028, the banks and other established financial institutions are missing out on a great economic opportunity due to misguided and outdated beliefs.

Eric Benz is a legend in the payments, finance, and cryptocurrency industries and is intent on helping cannabis companies get access to the capital and financial services that most other industries have access to. Benz is on a mission to erase any lasting semblance of the stigma surrounding cannabis by highlighting the transformative power of the plant for physical and mental health as well as for industry. Combining his powerful vision and moral intentions for the industry with his candid leadership skills, experience, and network from his years working in payments, finance, and crypto, Benz is the perfect person to actualize this plan.

After his time as a successful entrepreneur and investor in the payments and finance industry, seeing the potential of cryptocurrency early on, Benz started building many successful crypto companies and was CEO Changelly for the past few years. Changelly is an intermediary between several popular crypto exchanges servicing over 2 million monthly visitors since 2015. In addition to Changelly and other ventures, Benz is currently a partner in MYNT.vc where he invests in and advises many forward-thinking and market-moving companies across various industries

Drawing upon his life’s work, Benz is excited to help rid the cannabis industry of its existing stigma to pave the way to more just financial laws for the industry. Benz has a specific goal to ‘Destigmatize, Democratize, and Decentralize’ the cannabis industry. In addition to destigmatizing the industry, Benz wants to pursue efforts to rectify the historical injustices surrounding the plant. Benz is an outspoken advocate against the criminalization of this plant and the unfair treatment received by enthusiasts, currently and throughout history.

Moving rapidly and intentionally into the cannabis industry, Benz is currently a core Canna Contributor for CannaDAO (decentralized autonomous organization). The CannaDAO is the first decentralized community-based organization of its kind, where the community decides the business model, in the Cannabis industry. Benz plans to use this decentralized organization to help introduce the world to the benefits of the legal cannabis industry and to enable the community to help decide its business model.

Utilizing his expertise with blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, Benz is helping CannaDAO launch a blockchain-enabled game called canna-farm. Romantically launching on April 20th, Benz has plans to create an immersive Web 3 experience in order to tokenize the industry. Melding multiple innovative industries and technologies, Benz plans to help brands create targeted marketing campaigns — in virtual reality environments — aimed at acquiring, rewarding, and educating potential customers.

As a visionary in the industry, as well as someone who prides himself on being open, direct, and honest, Benz hosts a podcast, which airs every Tuesday, called “Canna and Coffee.” To stay up to date with Benz’s thoughts on the industry and entrepreneurial endeavors, download his podcast and follow his Twitter.