Leading with love: PlayABiggerGame’s approach to business mentorship

Photo courtesy of Markus Kaulius

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In the bustling business world, having a mentor is akin to having a seasoned guide in an unfamiliar territory. It’s more than just receiving advice — it’s about having a trusted confidant who can steer you away from pitfalls and nurture your growth in the professional landscape.

Picture business mentorship as having an elder sibling who has already traversed the rocky paths you’re currently navigating. They generously share their experiences, offer valuable insights, and sprinkle a bit of wisdom dust on your plans. It’s about learning from someone who’s not just book-smart but street-smart, someone who has been there and done that.

Yet, like any good thing, business mentorship comes with its own set of challenges. Some mentors unintentionally create a dependency that turns their protégés into perpetual sidekicks.

This unintended reliance can impede genuine personal and professional growth. The objective isn’t to be forever tethered to the mentor’s ideas but to leverage their guidance as a launching pad for your own development.

Enter Markus Kaulius, a respected figure in the realm of business mentorship, and his brainchild, PlayABiggerGame. Markus comprehends that mentorship isn’t about fostering dependence but empowering individuals to unfurl their wings and soar. PlayABiggerGame embodies this very philosophy.

Markus is on a mission to democratize mentorship, making it accessible to everyone. He firmly believes that the most effective way to learn is by doing and success should be within reach for all. Hence, he conceived PlayABiggerGame as a meeting point for dreamers, thinkers, and doers from diverse walks of life.

What sets PlayABiggerGame apart, according to Markus, is the concept of “Leading with Love.” It’s not just a catchphrase; it forms the bedrock of this community. But what does it entail?

Leading with Love means that love, positivity, and mutual support serve as the building blocks of this community. Beyond providing connections and educational resources, PlayABiggerGame fosters an environment where personal growth takes center stage.

It’s not just about creating followers; it’s about mentors striving to nurture fellow leaders.

Markus envisions a mentorship system where being shackled to someone else’s vision is inconceivable. Instead, it’s about finding your own path with a bit of guidance from those who’ve already walked it.

In summary, PlayABiggerGame aspires to redefine mentorship by dismantling barriers and cultivating a culture of love and support. Markus believes this initiative can act as a catalyst for positive change in the business world. It showcases that leading with love doesn’t just make success achievable, it transforms it into a collective journey.

To delve deeper into this community and become a part of it, visit their website here.