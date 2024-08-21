Leadership in HR transformation: Defining and aligning ServiceNow HRSD to support Cummins’ vision

Photo courtesy of Debashish Acharya

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of contemporary business, HR transformation has emerged as an important aspect for organizations striving to maintain a competitive edge. This transformation transcends the mere implementation of new technologies or processes; it represents a comprehensive overhaul aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, fostering innovative initiatives, and significantly improving the overall employee experience. For Cummins Inc., a global leader in power solutions, the imperative for HR transformation was driven by the pressing need to adapt to evolving business demands and a rapidly shifting workforce landscape. The overarching objective was clear: modernize HR services to more effectively support a diverse and geographically dispersed workforce, ensuring alignment with the company’s strategic objectives.

Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins embarked on this transformational journey to address several critical challenges inherent in managing a workforce of approximately 75,000 employees spread across the globe. The company recognized the necessity of streamlining its HR processes to guarantee consistency, reliability, and responsiveness on a global scale. The driving force behind this transformation was the need to simplify HR operations, enhance service delivery, and align HR activities with Cummins’ overarching strategic goals. At the helm of this ambitious initiative is Debashish Acharya, the ServiceNow HR Manager at Cummins, whose strategic approach has played a key role in integrating advanced technologies such as ServiceNow HR Service Delivery (HRSD) to optimize HR operations and drive the transformation forward.

Strategic alignment of ServiceNow HRSD with Cummins’ HR Transformation vision

The cornerstone of this transformation lies in the meticulous alignment of the ServiceNow HRSD module with Cummins’ broader HR transformation strategy. This process begins with an in-depth understanding of the company’s overarching goals, ensuring that the technology implementation is not merely a technical exercise but a strategic enabler of business outcomes. “My approach begins with collaborating closely with key stakeholders to gather insights into their vision and requirements,” explains Debashish. This collaborative methodology ensures that the HRSD module is not just tailored to meet immediate needs but is also future-proofed to adapt to the evolving demands of the business. The strategic alignment of technology with business objectives is further enhanced by the integration of advanced features, workflows, and processes that are custom designed to fit Cummins’ unique operational landscape.

Debashish underscores the critical importance of this alignment, stating, “The customization of the HRSD module is not a one-time effort; it involves continuous refinement to ensure that it remains adaptable to the dynamic business environment.” By conducting regular reviews and adjustments, the HRSD module is kept in lockstep with Cummins’ strategic direction, thereby ensuring that the transformation remains a living, breathing process that evolves in tandem with the company’s needs.

Overcoming challenges in simplifying HR operations

The implementation of ServiceNow HRSD at Cummins presented complex challenges, particularly in aligning the new system with existing and ‘to-be’ organizational elements. “Integrating ServiceNow HRSD was a pivotal step in streamlining our HR operations and enhancing service delivery,” explains Debashish Acharya.

To successfully integrate ServiceNow HRSD, Debashish undertook a comprehensive review of Cummins’ HR processes and organizational elements. This included not only implementing the ServiceNow HRSD module to meet specific needs but also ensuring that the system complemented both the existing and planned HR structure, including HR Operations, HR Business Partners, and HR Centers of Excellence. “My approach involved tailoring ServiceNow HRSD to enhance knowledge management, case management, and streamline workflows while aligning with the defined roles and responsibilities within our HR organization,” he notes.

Recognizing the need for organizational changes to effectively deploy ServiceNow HRSD, Debashish led efforts to synchronize these changes with the system implementation. This included facilitating workshops to clarify roles and expectations and integrating the new system’s capabilities with the existing HR structure to ensure a cohesive operation. “Implementing change management strategies and providing targeted training were crucial in adapting to the new system and ensuring that our HR processes were effectively augmented by ServiceNow HRSD,” he adds.

Through these efforts, Debashish not only enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of HR operations but also ensured that ServiceNow HRSD was seamlessly integrated into Cummins’ organizational framework. His work has established ServiceNow HRSD as a cornerstone of the company’s HR transformation strategy, supporting both operational excellence and long-term strategic goals.

Maximizing efficiency through HCM and ServiceNow HR integration

The integration of Human Capital Management (HCM) systems with ServiceNow HR at Cummins resulted in improvements in process efficiencies. This integration allowed for the automation of various manual tasks that previously impacted HR operations. The automated creation of HR cases from HCM data contributed to streamlined case management processes and reduced administrative tasks. Additionally, this integration supported improved data accuracy and consistency, leading to faster HR case resolution times and enhanced service delivery. This approach consolidated data across systems, which facilitated more accurate reporting and analytics.

Addressing the diverse needs of a global workforce

To effectively cater to Cummins’ diverse global workforce during the HR transformation process, a multifaceted approach was necessary. Debashish prioritized understanding regional differences through the use of global surveys, focus groups, and stakeholder engagement sessions. This comprehensive approach enabled the team to gain deep insights into regional requirements and preferences, which were then meticulously incorporated into the HR processes and systems.

Debashish ensured that the solutions were designed with the flexibility to adapt to various languages and cultural contexts, which is critical for a global organization. “We established regular stakeholder engagement and feedback loops to continuously assess and refine our processes, ensuring that they remained aligned with the specific needs of our diverse workforce,” he explains. By tailoring training and support to the unique requirements of different regions, the transformation efforts not only enhanced operational efficiency but also ensured that the HR processes were inclusive and responsive to the needs of a global workforce.

Fostering continuous improvement in HR service delivery

Ensuring continuous improvement and adaptability in HR service delivery at Cummins requires a proactive and dynamic approach. Debashish emphasizes, “Implementing regular reviews and updates to HR processes and systems based on feedback and performance metrics is crucial to maintaining alignment with evolving organizational needs.” This ongoing assessment allows the HR team to quickly adapt to technological advancements, shifts in the business environment, and changes in workforce dynamics.

Debashish also underscores the importance of anticipating future HR transformation needs by identifying emerging features and trends that could shape the company’s HR strategy. By fostering a culture of agility and innovation within the HR team, Cummins is not only staying ahead of the curve but also ensuring that its HR services remain effective, relevant, and aligned with the needs of its global workforce. This forward-thinking approach not only supports the company’s current operations but also positions it for sustained success in the future.

The strategic power of stakeholder engagement

Effective stakeholder engagement has been a cornerstone of the success of Cummins’ HR transformation initiatives. “Actively involving stakeholders from various departments and regions throughout the transformation process has been key to ensuring that their perspectives and needs are fully considered,” explains Debashish. This inclusive strategy not only fostered strong buy-in and support for the transformation but also facilitated the smoother adoption of new processes and systems across the organization.

Debashish’s strategy of open communication, regular updates, and the formation of cross-functional teams was instrumental in aligning different interests and expectations. These practices not only addressed concerns but also gathered valuable input that guided the implementation process. By ensuring that stakeholders were actively engaged throughout the transformation, Debashish was able to enhance collaboration, ensure seamless integration, and ultimately drive the success of the transformation initiatives.

Enhancing employee satisfaction and engagement through HR transformation

The HR transformation initiatives at Cummins have led to significant improvements in employee satisfaction and engagement, directly contributing to the company’s overall success. By streamlining HR processes and enhancing service delivery through the strategic implementation of the ServiceNow HRSD module, employees now find it easier to access the HR services and information they need. Features such as the self-service portal, intelligent chatbot, AI enabled knowledge management and automated case management have dramatically improved response times and service quality, resulting in a more positive employee experience.

According to Debashish, these enhancements have not only made the HR function more efficient and responsive but have also had a direct impact on employee satisfaction. “By simplifying access to HR services and ensuring that employee needs are met promptly and effectively, we have significantly improved the overall employee experience at Cummins,” he notes. The introduction of these new tools and processes has not only streamlined operations but also fostered a more engaged workforce by ensuring that their concerns and requirements are addressed with greater speed and precision.

Paving the way for future HR transformation goals

Looking to the future, Cummins is exploring the advancement of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in the context of HR analytics and service delivery. One initiative involves the integration of Generative AI (Gen AI) to potentially enhance chatbot interactions and the responsiveness of the self-service portal. The goal of these initiatives is to create a more contextually aware and conversational experience for users. Another area of exploration includes the use of Large Language Models (LLMs) to refine HR processes, aiming to provide more personalized employee interactions and real-time multi-language support. Cummins is also considering deeper integration of HR systems with other enterprise platforms to ensure a unified employee experience.

By regularly refining HR services and adapting to changing needs of Cummins’ global workforce, Debashish’s future initiatives will ensure that the company remains at the cutting edge of HR innovation.

Under Debashish’s visionary leadership, Cummins has made notable progress in its HR transformation journey. Through the strategic implementation of ServiceNow HRSD and the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning, Cummins continues to streamline operations, enhance employee experiences, and drive operational excellence. The company’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation positions it well for sustained success in the future.