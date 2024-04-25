Laser dentistry is the next best thing to make your smile perfect, according to TKI

Photo courtesy of The Kaga Institute (TKI)

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Your teeth have a major impact on your health, life, and overall self esteem. Many people are not born with a perfect set of pearly whites. Crooked teeth, yellow stains, and missing teeth are not uncommon at all. Despite its prevalence, having imperfect teeth can be a major point of insecurity for many.

There’s many treatments out on the market to potentially fix these issues. Some people opt for braces, others get teeth extractions, and some may even need dentures. However, there’s a treatment that’s not so well known that deserves the spotlight.

And that treatment is: laser dentistry.

Laser dentistry was first introduced in 1960. However, in recent years there has been a boom in research and development surrounding laser dentistry. That means the machines that were state-of-the-art 10 years ago are old news today.

Dr. Mira Kaga, a board-certified Internal and Aesthetic medicine practitioner and founder of The Kaga Institute (TKI) is accompanied by her sister, Dr. Maha Kaga, a trailblazer in making your smile perfect and your inner confidence glow like never before through the use of these new technologies. Dr. Maha Kaga leads the Dental Suite at TKI, providing the same level of comprehensive care for dental needs that Dr. Mira Kaga provides for aesthetic concerns.

At TKI, staying up to date with the latest technology is paramount to providing the best care and treatments for their patients. According to their website, The Epic X and the Waterlase iPlus are two of the most up-to-date, enhanced lasers on the market.

Epic X diode laser

This laser has a variety of uses. It cleans very effectively, so if there’s any trouble in the soft tissue of your gums, this laser can get rid of that bacteria. This helps in facilitating healing with less problems. This feature can work on other problems in the mouth, such as cold sores which can be embarrassing and painful.

Along with the cleaning, it can simply get rid of the infected tissue. With the infected tissue gone, your body can focus on healing better.

Waterlase iPlus dental laser

This laser is different because it works on both hard and soft tissue in the mouth. It’s very precise, so even the smallest of problems can be targeted perfectly. When you’re done, you’ll have reduced sensitivity and an easier time healing than if another machine was used.

It’s minimally invasive to use in procedures, which means that those getting this treatment don’t need to deal with the troubles of anesthesia.

Why these machines are important

It’s not just about having the newest, shiniest tools to brag about. It’s about improving the quality of life for those not feeling good with their smile.

What sets TKI apart from other clinics that provide unique aesthetic offerings?

Dr. Kaga says, “Because we have such a diverse arsenal of technology in the office, we have also become known for being the place that has everything. I make recommendations based purely on what is best for the patient. But that means I need the best technology there is on the market available and ready in my clinic to treat with.” If you’re looking for an aesthetic practice that can take care of your smile, The Kaga Institute may be just what you have been looking for, so visit their website and get to know them.