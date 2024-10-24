Larah Garcez Biondo: A Journey in Architecture

Photo courtesy of Larah Garcez Biondo

At just 27 years old, Brazilian-Italian architect and lead interior designer Larah Garcez Biondo is making a significant impact in Miami’s high-end design scene. With a strong foundation in architecture and a commitment to creating beautiful, functional spaces, Larah is transforming prestigious residential projects through her innovative designs and meticulous attention to detail.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Larah’s multicultural upbringing fueled her love for languages, culture, and design. Her Brazilian roots are reflected in her appreciation for natural materials, color, and texture, while her Italian heritage, through her surname “Biondo,” sparked her fascination with classical European design. Larah’s connection to her Italian roots was one of the driving forces behind her decision to study abroad in Rome, where she immersed herself in the rich architectural history of the city and deepened her understanding of contextual design. Her time in Italy left a lasting impression, further enriching her design philosophy by blending cultural sensitivity with innovative design practices.

However, Larah’s academic journey wasn’t always centered on architecture. Initially, she pursued a degree in engineering due to her natural talent for mathematics. Despite her success in engineering, she soon realized that her passion lay in a field where numbers met creativity. This revelation led her to shift her focus to architecture at the University of Miami, where she found the perfect fusion of technical rigor and artistic expression. This decision shaped the trajectory of her career, allowing her to combine her analytical skills with her creative instincts.

Larah’s time at the University of Miami was instrumental in developing her approach to design. Her academic achievements were marked by notable projects, including her award-winning design for the Marsh Harbour Resiliency Center in the Bahamas. This project, created in response to the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, was designed not only as a hurricane shelter but also as a year-round community hub. The project incorporated cutting-edge technical elements like solar panels, water storage systems, and louvered ceiling panels, while also emphasizing community engagement—a reflection of Larah’s holistic approach to design. This project solidified her reputation as a designer capable of balancing technical precision with creative innovation, a hallmark of her work today.

Now, as the lead interior designer at Design Solutions, Larah has developed an impressive portfolio featuring high-profile residences, including the HS. Residence at The Palace in Bal Harbour, the SN. Residence at Continuum in Miami Beach, and the HT. Residence at Mr. C Residences in Coconut Grove. Her expertise extends beyond design; she is intimately involved in every phase of a project, from conceptualization to construction, ensuring that her creative vision is realized down to the smallest detail. She excels in selecting materials, finishes, and furnishings tailored to the specific needs of her clients, while her rigorous attention to construction documents ensures that her designs are executed with precision.

One of Larah’s most recent projects, the SH. Residence, a duplex penthouse in Coconut Grove, stands as a testament to her sophisticated design approach. By opting for subtle colors and clean lines, Larah created an environment that reflected the owner’s personality while ensuring practicality and comfort. She introduced innovative features like a custom-made Italian glass door, a beautifully detailed mosaic tile entrance, and an Italian-made kitchen with a stone portico. The outdoor area boasts a stunning deck with an infinity pool, motorized trellises for shade, and a retractable 360-degree TV, further showcasing Larah’s ability to merge aesthetics with function.

In addition to her design skills, Larah’s proficiency with numbers has been a key asset in her role at Design Solutions. She is responsible for creating and managing detailed project budgets, collecting estimates from vendors, and ensuring that all financial aspects align with the client’s goals. Her ability to manage large budgets with precision has earned her the trust of both her clients and her colleagues.

Design Solutions, under the leadership of Luciana Fragali, has a distinguished reputation for transforming high-end residential and commercial spaces into lifestyle destinations. For nearly 19 years, the firm has completed over 400 projects, earning recognition in prominent design publications, including features in Florida Design Magazine. The firm’s dedication to personalized, luxury design solutions is backed by a talented and cohesive team, of which Larah is a rising star.

With Larah Garcez Biondo’s leadership and innovation, Design Solutions continues to push the boundaries of luxury interior design in Miami. As she leads the way on new projects like the ST. Residence and SH. Residence, Larah is poised to make a lasting impact on the architectural landscape of Miami, cementing her role as a promising designer in the field.