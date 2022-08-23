Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Lamborghini has already sold all its cars until 2024

Italian sports car maker Lamborghini has already pre-sold the entire production run to early 2024.
AFP

Published

Luxury carmaker Lamborghini reported the best half-year in its history this month with record sales and profits
Luxury carmaker Lamborghini reported the best half-year in its history this month with record sales and profits - Copyright AFP Arif Kartono
Luxury carmaker Lamborghini reported the best half-year in its history this month with record sales and profits - Copyright AFP Arif Kartono

Italian sports car maker Lamborghini has already pre-sold the entire production run to early 2024, its boss told AFP on Tuesday, with luxury goods seemingly unaffected by global economic uncertainty.

The Volkswagen subsidiary is enjoying “high demand” and has an order book covering the next 18 months, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said.

Wealthy customers are flocking to the brand despite the global financial fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have more and more stepping into Lamborghini. Because they trust the brand, they see how beautiful the cars are, how (high) performing they are,” Winkelmann said.

The global economy only has to “stay a bit stable” for that to continue, he added.

The long order times are also the result of a shortage of components, particularly chips needed for new electric models.

Lamborghini is planning a hybrid version of each of its models by 2024 and the first fully electric Lamborghini in the second half of the decade.

This is “a lot in just two years” and the company is doing “as much as we can, as fast as we can to keep all the things updated and rolling in a positive way”, Winkelmann said.

Lamborghini in early August reported the best half-year in its history with record sales and profits.

The carmaker’s operating margin reached 32 percent, while operating profit jumped to 425 million euros on 5,090 cars sold.

Fellow luxury carmaker Ferrari also posted record results in the second quarter and raised its annual forecast, with orders at record levels.

In late July, the world’s top luxury consumer goods group LVMH also reported a jump in sales and profits in the first half of the year despite the uncertain economic environment.

In this article:Automobile, Economy, Germany, Retail
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition

Life

Op-Ed: What is the fuss about Finnish PM Sanna Marin dancing?

Dancing is not illegal.

19 hours ago
WeaveSphere WeaveSphere

Tech & Science

IBM and Evoke announce WeaveSphere tech conference this fall in Toronto

As one of the largest tech conferences in Canada, WeaveSphere is expected to attract more than 5,000 attendees, 200 speakers, and 150 startups.

21 hours ago
Luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport Luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport

Business

Russian tourists’ luxury cars fill up Helsinki airport

Porsches, Bentleys and other luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport.

10 hours ago
Ford's quarterly sales included its first deliveries of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks Ford's quarterly sales included its first deliveries of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks

Business

Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes toward electric

US auto giant Ford confirmed Monday it is eliminating around 3,000 jobs, mainly in North America and India.

12 hours ago