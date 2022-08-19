L Marks fuels global corporate innovation success, looks to advance into North America

Photo courtesy L Marks

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

It has been a rough couple of months for companies and investors as economies around the world struggle with the after-effects of major global events. While Wall Street has enjoyed a recent surge and there are indications that US inflation might be under control, the situation is still unstable. Historically, moments like this have represented an opportunity for startups and businesses to innovate and advance, which is why consulting services like L Marks tend to gain protagonism during such periods.

L Marks, corporate innovation specialist based in London and New York, has made a name for itself when it comes to helping organizations of all sizes to harness and drive innovation. The firm achieves this via its unique innovation programs, engaging with 1000s of innovative companies in more than 80 countries, and powering innovation in some of the world’s most well-respected brands including names like BMW, British Airways, and Lloyd’s of London.

The firm was launched by entrepreneur Stuart Marks and innovation expert Daniel Saunders back in 2014. Through working with some of the best well-known names out there, L Marks has helped thousands of startups get off the ground via its accelerator programs. By allowing these startups commercialize and deploy their new technologies and entrepreneurial talent into corporate giants, the firm helps them move forward even in times of recession.

“I’ve always championed developing and investing in solutions and technologies that deliver measurable results, giving quantifiable data to their value. It’s difficult to say that any vertical is recession-proof, however, it will always be the innovative companies that are able to identify new opportunities during these uncertain times,” says L Marks co-founder Daniel Saunders when asked in which verticals should firms be investing over the upcoming 18 months. “For example, it’s no secret that we are in the midst of a supply-chain crisis. Over the past few months, we have been witnessing startups developing and deploying solutions to address the challenges felt by this industry, reducing bottlenecks, creating efficiencies, and overcoming shipping and labor shortages. It’s businesses like these that will continue to succeed and grow as they deliver value to the global economy, even during a recession, and will give them a competitive advantage as we return to economic growth.”

Historically, startups have been responsible for driving innovation across different industries, which translates to being essential for sustainable economic growth around the world. This has been one of the main motivations behind L Marks’ fascination with startup culture and the decision to not only understand how their creative and innovative models work but also how they can be improved and translated to other areas.

The results of this approach have proven extremely successful across L Marks’ partners, helping them streamline their brands and deploy new solutions based on strong technologies. This success has also allowed the firm to develop strong connections with its partners, which can then be used to establish collaborations and further boost their efforts.

“Collaboration is a central component of thriving innovation. Our relationships with our corporate partners are built around a mutual understanding and respect for the expertise that exists across our organizations,” says Daniel Saunders about cultivating these relationships. “By working closely together – and, most importantly, by delivering results – our clients come to trust us and we are able to build successful long-term relationships. Success breeds success, and the more we deliver, the stronger the relationships become.”

Now, the firm is focusing its efforts on expanding its presence in North America and most recently announcing an accelerator program with Sodexo Live!. Given its record of launching over 80 innovation programs across Europe and Asia, this mission is not only likely to succeed but will probably see the firm become an innovation powerhouse on the global stage.