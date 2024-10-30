Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Kolbe Corp: Unlocking effortless success through instinctive strengths

What if success wasn’t about working harder, but about aligning with the way you naturally operate? Kolbe Corp is transforming how leaders and teams approach performance by focusing on instinctive strengths — the ingrained patterns that drive how we solve problems and get things done. Kolbe’s framework helps individuals tap into these strengths, boosting productivity, improving collaboration, and fostering sustainable success in all areas of life. 
Avatar photo

Published

Photo courtesy of David Kolbe and Amy Bruske
Photo courtesy of David Kolbe and Amy Bruske

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

What if success wasn’t about working harder, but about aligning with the way you naturally operate? Kolbe Corp is transforming how leaders and teams approach performance by focusing on instinctive strengths — the ingrained patterns that drive how we solve problems and get things done. Kolbe’s framework helps individuals tap into these strengths, boosting productivity, improving collaboration, and fostering sustainable success in all areas of life. 


Rethinking performance with conative strengths 


Most assessments focus on personality or intelligence, but Kolbe measures something different — conation, or how you naturally take action. Conation reflects how you instinctively solve problems and accomplish tasks. Kolbe’s approach uncovers your natural tendencies, helping you align them with your work for more effective and sustainable performance.
 

At the core of Kolbe’s method is the Kolbe A™ Index, an assessment that measures conative strengths in four Action Modes®: 

  • Fact Finder: How you gather and share information 
  • Follow Thru: How you organize and design 
  • Quick Start: How you handle risk and uncertainty 
  • Implementor: How you handle physical space and tangibles 

 
Understanding these Action Modes helps you avoid frustration and perform at your best, free from methods that don’t suit you. 

 
The three C’s: Clarity, commitment, and collaboration 

Kolbe’s framework centers on three principles: clarity, commitment, and collaboration. 

  • Clarity: Understanding your conative strengths helps you make decisions more easily. You gain clarity on how you instinctively approach tasks and challenges. 
  • Commitment: Once you understand your strengths, you commit to tasks that align with them. Instead of wasting energy on activities that don’t fit, you focus on what comes naturally. 
  • Collaboration: Collaboration flourishes when people with different strengths work together. By understanding your team’s strengths, you can delegate smarter and build more effective teams. 

 
As David Kolbe, CEO of Kolbe Corp, explains: “Collaboration isn’t just about working together; it’s about combining different instinctive talents to make the team greater than the sum of its parts.” 

 
Finding your best role 

Kolbe’s insights don’t just apply to the workplace — they can improve your personal and family life too. Whether navigating your career or managing relationships, knowing your natural approach helps you find roles and tasks where you thrive. 

Rather than trying to fit into roles that don’t align with your instincts, Kolbe allows you to focus on areas where you can excel. 

 
Proven success with leading organizations 

Kolbe Corp has worked with organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, helping them unlock conative strengths for improved performance. Their methods, rooted in decades of research, deliver measurable improvements in efficiency, decision-making, and team dynamics. 

 
Amy Bruske, President of Kolbe Corp, says, “We’ve seen companies transform by aligning roles with people’s natural strengths, resulting in better performance and happier, more engaged teams.” 

 
Discover your instinctive potential 

Kolbe Corp offers invaluable tools for leaders, teams, and individuals to improve performance by leveraging their instinctive strengths. Unlike personality tests, which measure traits or emotions, Kolbe’s assessments focus on how you naturally take action. Aligning work with these strengths reduces stress and leads to more sustainable success. 

 
Kolbe’s upcoming book, Do More, More Naturally, by David Kolbe and Amy Bruske, dives deeper into how leveraging your conative strengths can improve decision-making, productivity, and collaboration. 

 
Success isn’t about fitting into someone else’s mold — it’s about tapping into your natural abilities and doing more of what comes naturally. Kolbe Corp can help you discover how. 

In this article:Business, conativestrength
Avatar photo
Written By

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

You may also like:

Latin America passes 1 million Covid deaths as IMF proposes $50 bn plan Latin America passes 1 million Covid deaths as IMF proposes $50 bn plan

Tech & Science

Medics wait for US FDA decision on FMT treatment

A pending decision that could impact the care of patients with C. diff.

19 hours ago
Economists expect the US economy to grow by an annual rate of 3.0 percent in the third quarter, according to a consensus forecast Economists expect the US economy to grow by an annual rate of 3.0 percent in the third quarter, according to a consensus forecast

World

US economy’s solid growth unlikely to register at ballot box

Economists expect the US economy to grow by an annual rate of 3.0 percent in the third quarter, according to a consensus forecast -...

11 hours ago
BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development

Business

Chinese EV giant BYD beats Tesla in quarterly revenue for first time

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD reported surging sales, surpassing global rival Tesla in quarterly revenue.

2 hours ago
UniCredit has effectively become Commerzbank's largest shareholder ahead of the German state UniCredit has effectively become Commerzbank's largest shareholder ahead of the German state

Business

Q&A: Is the future of consumer finance ‘open banking’?

Open banking is the practice of securely sharing financial data between banks or third parties.

19 hours ago