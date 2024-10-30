Kolbe Corp: Unlocking effortless success through instinctive strengths

Photo courtesy of David Kolbe and Amy Bruske

What if success wasn’t about working harder, but about aligning with the way you naturally operate? Kolbe Corp is transforming how leaders and teams approach performance by focusing on instinctive strengths — the ingrained patterns that drive how we solve problems and get things done. Kolbe’s framework helps individuals tap into these strengths, boosting productivity, improving collaboration, and fostering sustainable success in all areas of life.



Rethinking performance with conative strengths



Most assessments focus on personality or intelligence, but Kolbe measures something different — conation, or how you naturally take action. Conation reflects how you instinctively solve problems and accomplish tasks. Kolbe’s approach uncovers your natural tendencies, helping you align them with your work for more effective and sustainable performance.



At the core of Kolbe’s method is the Kolbe A™ Index, an assessment that measures conative strengths in four Action Modes®:

Fact Finder : How you gather and share information

: How you gather and share information Follow Thru : How you organize and design

: How you organize and design Quick Start : How you handle risk and uncertainty

: How you handle risk and uncertainty Implementor: How you handle physical space and tangibles



Understanding these Action Modes helps you avoid frustration and perform at your best, free from methods that don’t suit you.



The three C’s: Clarity, commitment, and collaboration

Kolbe’s framework centers on three principles: clarity, commitment, and collaboration.

Clarity : Understanding your conative strengths helps you make decisions more easily. You gain clarity on how you instinctively approach tasks and challenges.

: Understanding your conative strengths helps you make decisions more easily. You gain clarity on how you instinctively approach tasks and challenges. Commitment : Once you understand your strengths, you commit to tasks that align with them. Instead of wasting energy on activities that don’t fit, you focus on what comes naturally.

: Once you understand your strengths, you commit to tasks that align with them. Instead of wasting energy on activities that don’t fit, you focus on what comes naturally. Collaboration: Collaboration flourishes when people with different strengths work together. By understanding your team’s strengths, you can delegate smarter and build more effective teams.



As David Kolbe, CEO of Kolbe Corp, explains: “Collaboration isn’t just about working together; it’s about combining different instinctive talents to make the team greater than the sum of its parts.”



Finding your best role

Kolbe’s insights don’t just apply to the workplace — they can improve your personal and family life too. Whether navigating your career or managing relationships, knowing your natural approach helps you find roles and tasks where you thrive.

Rather than trying to fit into roles that don’t align with your instincts, Kolbe allows you to focus on areas where you can excel.



Proven success with leading organizations

Kolbe Corp has worked with organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, helping them unlock conative strengths for improved performance. Their methods, rooted in decades of research, deliver measurable improvements in efficiency, decision-making, and team dynamics.



Amy Bruske, President of Kolbe Corp, says, “We’ve seen companies transform by aligning roles with people’s natural strengths, resulting in better performance and happier, more engaged teams.”



Discover your instinctive potential

Kolbe Corp offers invaluable tools for leaders, teams, and individuals to improve performance by leveraging their instinctive strengths. Unlike personality tests, which measure traits or emotions, Kolbe’s assessments focus on how you naturally take action. Aligning work with these strengths reduces stress and leads to more sustainable success.



Kolbe’s upcoming book, Do More, More Naturally, by David Kolbe and Amy Bruske, dives deeper into how leveraging your conative strengths can improve decision-making, productivity, and collaboration.



Success isn’t about fitting into someone else’s mold — it’s about tapping into your natural abilities and doing more of what comes naturally. Kolbe Corp can help you discover how.